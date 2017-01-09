MMA Bold Predictions for 2017: What's Next for Rousey, McGregor, Jones & UFC?

On Twitter this week I got into it (NSFW language) with NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, now a television talking head of the most noxious sort. I'm not especially proud of that, but it's the brand-new world we live in, one where purveyors of professional "Hot Takes" suddenly have opinions about mixed martial arts.

It's a world created by Ronda Rousey, revolving around her personal magnetism and brand. Rousey, more than anyone else in UFC history, dragged this sport out of the shadows and into the light.

We could argue for years about whether that's a good thing, about whether Rousey was ever really that good at all. I'm certain, in fact, that we will. Either way, one thing is beyond dispute—Rousey has been the face of women's MMA since Gina Carano departed stage left for the movies more than seven years ago.

The UFC promotes women's MMA because it saw dollar signs in Rousey, not out of a commitment to social justice or equality. Someone needs to replace her—and fast. Women's MMA is in crisis mode. Not everyone in the sport seems to realize this. But, over time, as the fights slip further and further down the card and title fights are relegated to television main events or used as supporting acts, they will.

Creating new stars is hard, especially with the UFC's matchmaking style that forces promising fighters to compete with the best of the best. The result, too often, is superhuman fighters too often looking all too mortal. Recycling old ones is much easier. And that's why, by the end of the year, Rousey will return to action, either to reclaim her throne or, once again, crash to the Earth, exposed as human for a third time in as many tries.

No one can know for sure what's in Rousey's head. She's made certain of that. That's what makes this a bold prediction and not a bold fact. But the potential is there for the ultimate redemption story, for Rousey to reinvent herself like Rocky Balboa. Perhaps she could even find her way to New Mexico, heading to the enemy's home camp the way Rocky did, searching for a new path with Holly Holm's svengali Greg Jackson and striking maestros Mike Winkeljohn and Brandon Gibson?

Wouldn't that be something?

More than that, there is money. Piles of it. In the world of combat sports, fighters aren't done until the audience says they are. And, in the case of Rousey, there is so much more story to tell.

—Jonathan Snowden