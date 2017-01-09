MMA Bold Predictions for 2017: What's Next for Rousey, McGregor, Jones & UFC?

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
Jon Jones, who is currently serving a one-year suspension for a failed post-fight drug test, is eligible to return to action this July. Barring injury, that comfortably permits him two, possibly three fights, before the end of the 2017 calendar year.
Though Jones was absolved of any perfidy for the failed test, UFC figurehead Dana White asserted the troubled phenom has grown too unreliable to headline fight cards. So, unfortunately, it looks like Jones will be toiling away on Fight Pass from here on.
But that’s only if you believe White, whose comments typically have but a casual relationship with the truth. It’s far more likely that any punitive measure levied by the UFC is confined to one perfunctory outing, and that probably means a co-main event for Jones. Oh, the shame!
Jones is simply too talented and valuable for the UFC to spite him in any meaningful way. The last time he came back from a suspension, it shoehorned an interim title into play just to set up a champion vs. champion rematch with Daniel Cormier.
It’s doubtful the promotion has lost its appetite for that bout. It’s equally likely its execs wouldn’t salivate at the prospect of a Jones vs. Anthony Johnson outing, should the latter possess the title come July. In other words, regardless of what White blusters, Jones isn’t far from challenging for the light heavyweight title.
And he isn’t too far from challenging for the heavyweight title either.
Jones likes redemption narratives in which he is the protagonist. Each entry in his litany of missteps is bookended by assertions of growth and humility. When faced with adversity, Jones routinely promises to emerge from the nefarious circumstances that conspired to damage his good name and be a better person for having faced his demons. In this case, though, the platitude will play out perfectly.
Unlike past issues that besmirched his name, the latest failed drug test is a blot on Jones’ fighting career. It calls into question his accomplishments, not his character. This time, the redemption narrative Jones loves so much needs to be written inside the Octagon, and that’s a place where he has authored some of MMA’s most vaunted scripts.
Recapturing the light heavyweight strap will only be chapter one of his redemption, though. Conor McGregor’s multidivision reign has raised fan expectation to where restoring the old status quo is inadequate. This time Jones needs to make history. And he’s plenty capable of doing it.
Stipe Miocic has established himself as a credible heavyweight champion, but with the exception of the oft-injured Cain Velasquez, his challengers range from middling to inconsistent to rehashed. There is no immovable backlog deterring Jones from making the jump, and UFC management would not be able to sign off on the historic bout quickly enough.
The opportunity is there. The motivation is there. The talent is there. The stars have aligned, and in 2017, Jones will capture both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles.
—Craig Amos