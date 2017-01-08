The Hottest Boxing Storylines for the Week of January 8

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

It's the first fight week of 2017!

Badou Jack and James DeGale will clash Saturday night at the Barclays Center with the WBC and IBF Super Middleweight Championships on the line. This 50-50 fight between two champs in their primes will establish the man to beat at 168 pounds.

We take a look at that fight here.

Also, Erislandy Lara will defend his 154-pound title Friday night in what has been a heavily criticized fight.

Is this the worst Premier Boxing Champions main event of all time?

All that, plus: Manny Pacquiao's potentially fight-derailing purse demands for a bout with Terence Crawford, whether Canelo Alvarez's fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has hit the skids and Roman Gonzalez's next title defense.

These are the hottest boxing storylines for the week!