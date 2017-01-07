BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Saturday Scores and Results from Lakeside

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The preliminary and opening rounds kicked off at the 2017 BDO World Championship at the Lakeside Leisure Complex, Frimley Green, England, on Saturday, as Glen Durrant and Darryl Fitton were both victorious in Round 1 on Saturday.

The Englishmen defeated Nick Kenny and Wouter Vaes, respectively, and claimed their spots in the next stage.

There was also a big win in the preliminary round for Ryan Joyce, as he swept Sweden's Dennis Nilsson aside 3-0 to set up a breathtaking clash with iconic BDO player and three-time world champion Martin Adams.

Further matches will be played on Saturday evening as the action continues.

Here are Saturday's confirmed scores from the BDO's premier competition:

BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Saturday Results Session Round Player Score Player Day Round 1 Glen Durrant 3-1 Nick Kenny Round 1 Trina Gulliver 2-0 Claire Brookin Prelim Dennis Nilsson 0-3 Ryan Joyce Round 1 Darryl Fitton 3-0 Wouter Vae Evening Prelim Seigo Asada TBD Jeff Smith Prelim Roger Janssen TBD Mark McGrath Round 1 Aileen de Graaf TBD Rachel Brooks Round 1 Jim Williams TBD Tony O'Shea BDOdarts.com

BDO Worlds Darts Championship 2017: Sunday Schedule Time (GMT) Round Match 1 p.m. Round 1 Martin Adams vs. Ryan Joyce 2.15 p.m. Prelim Tom Sawyer vs. Paul Hogan 3.30 p.m. Round 1 Lisa Ashton vs. Sharon Prins 4 p.m. Round 1 Scott Mitchell vs. TBD 7 p.m. Prelim Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Willem Mandigers 8.15 p.m. Round 1 Fallen Sherrock vs. Olive Byamukama 8.45 p.m. Prelim Raymond Smith vs. Davy van Baelen 10 p.m. Round 1 Jamie Hughes vs. Martin Atkins BDOdarts.com

Saturday Recap

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

World No. 1 Durrant was forced to come from a set down at Lakeside, but he recovered to beat Kenny 3-1 in the first round.

Durrant is ranked the best in the BDO but is bidding to make his first-ever appearance in the world final after previously falling in the last-four of the tournament.

He opened his account with an eye-catching 167 finish in the opening leg, but Kenny quickly struck back to claim the set.

The Welshman's form triggered a response from Duzza, and the Middlesbrough-born talent stepped through the gears to overpower his underdog opponent.

Channel 4 confirmed Durrant's comeback:

Sharp shooting from the number 1 seed - @Duzza180 is through to the Last 16. Live scores and more at: https://t.co/0DLhcTJULs #Lakeside2017 pic.twitter.com/AoUNfReyys — Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 7, 2017

In his first appearance at Lakeside, Joyce set up a dream date with Adams in Round 1, defeating Nilsson in a clean sweep.

The Ironman was completely overpowered by his opponent's flair and accuracy, and Joyce is rewarded with a tie against a darts legend.

Relentless gets his chance to take on Wolfie in the first afternoon match on Sunday.