BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Saturday Scores and Results from Lakeside

The preliminary and opening rounds kicked off at the 2017 BDO World Championship at the Lakeside Leisure Complex, Frimley Green, England, on Saturday, as Glen Durrant and Darryl Fitton were both victorious in Round 1 on Saturday.
The Englishmen defeated Nick Kenny and Wouter Vaes, respectively, and claimed their spots in the next stage.
There was also a big win in the preliminary round for Ryan Joyce, as he swept Sweden's Dennis Nilsson aside 3-0 to set up a breathtaking clash with iconic BDO player and three-time world champion Martin Adams.
Further matches will be played on Saturday evening as the action continues.
Here are Saturday's confirmed scores from the BDO's premier competition:
|Session
|Round
|Player
|Score
|Player
|Day
|Round 1
|Glen Durrant
|3-1
|Nick Kenny
|Round 1
|Trina Gulliver
|2-0
|Claire Brookin
|Prelim
|Dennis Nilsson
|0-3
|Ryan Joyce
|Round 1
|Darryl Fitton
|3-0
|Wouter Vae
|Evening
|Prelim
|Seigo Asada
|TBD
|Jeff Smith
|Prelim
|Roger Janssen
|TBD
|Mark McGrath
|Round 1
|Aileen de Graaf
|TBD
|Rachel Brooks
|Round 1
|Jim Williams
|TBD
|Tony O'Shea
BDOdarts.com
|Time (GMT)
|Round
|Match
|1 p.m.
|Round 1
|Martin Adams vs. Ryan Joyce
|2.15 p.m.
|Prelim
|Tom Sawyer vs. Paul Hogan
|3.30 p.m.
|Round 1
|Lisa Ashton vs. Sharon Prins
|4 p.m.
|Round 1
|Scott Mitchell vs. TBD
|7 p.m.
|Prelim
|Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Willem Mandigers
|8.15 p.m.
|Round 1
|Fallen Sherrock vs. Olive Byamukama
|8.45 p.m.
|Prelim
|Raymond Smith vs. Davy van Baelen
|10 p.m.
|Round 1
|Jamie Hughes vs. Martin Atkins
BDOdarts.com
Saturday Recap
World No. 1 Durrant was forced to come from a set down at Lakeside, but he recovered to beat Kenny 3-1 in the first round.
Durrant is ranked the best in the BDO but is bidding to make his first-ever appearance in the world final after previously falling in the last-four of the tournament.
He opened his account with an eye-catching 167 finish in the opening leg, but Kenny quickly struck back to claim the set.
The Welshman's form triggered a response from Duzza, and the Middlesbrough-born talent stepped through the gears to overpower his underdog opponent.
Channel 4 confirmed Durrant's comeback:
Sharp shooting from the number 1 seed - @Duzza180 is through to the Last 16. Live scores and more at: https://t.co/0DLhcTJULs #Lakeside2017 pic.twitter.com/AoUNfReyys— Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 7, 2017
In his first appearance at Lakeside, Joyce set up a dream date with Adams in Round 1, defeating Nilsson in a clean sweep.
The Ironman was completely overpowered by his opponent's flair and accuracy, and Joyce is rewarded with a tie against a darts legend.
Relentless gets his chance to take on Wolfie in the first afternoon match on Sunday.