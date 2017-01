Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Fact: Despite the loss to the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets guard James Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday night. He now leads the league with four 40-point triple-doubles this season.

Source: B/R Insights