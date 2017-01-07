Preston vs. Arsenal: Live Score, Highlights from FA Cup

Arsenal kick off their bid for FA Cup glory in the 2016/17 season with a third-round tie at Championship side Preston North End on Saturday.

The Gunners have lifted the trophy 12 times in their history, with six of those wins during current manager Arsene Wenger's reign.

Their last meeting with Preston in the competition came back in January 1999. Arsenal were triumphant by a 4-2 scoreline on that day, with midfielder Emmanuel Petit scoring twice.

This year's tie gets underway at 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET). Join Bleacher Report's live blog for updates 15 minutes prior to the action starting at Deepdale.