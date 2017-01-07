Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Jose Fonte, Keita Balde Diao Rumours

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out making a move for a defender in the January transfer window. That's despite links to Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte and Benfica's Victor Lindelof.

The Red Devils have been in imperious form as of late, stringing together six consecutive wins in the Premier League. A key part of that sequence has been the defensive cohesion within the squad, with Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo particularly impressive as a partnership.

It's their form, as well as the presence of Chris Smalling, that's left Mourinho confident the team can cope without Eric Bailly, who will miss an upcoming chunk of the campaign due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"No, I wait for Bailly," said Mourinho when asked whether he'd be chasing another centre-back, per Mark Crellin of Sky Sports. "I hope the three can control the situation in those eight matches."

As noted by Crellin, both Fonte and Lindelof have been touted as possible targets for the Red Devils, with the former recently handing in a transfer request on the south coast.

While not the most glamorous of names, a player like Fonte would add something at Old Trafford. Per Squawka Football, the 33-year-old has proven himself as an outstanding reader of the game:

Indeed, during his time with Southampton and the Portuguese national side, the centre-back has been a colossal presence at the heart of the defence.

Not only is Fonte still razor sharp in his defensive duties, he's powerful in the air and a fantastic communicator. Having someone who is attuned to the Premier League, experienced and a proven leader would give Mourinho crucial assurance at the back.

However, the manager's faith in Jones, Rojo and Smalling is to be admired. These numbers from WhoScored.com sum up just how important the former pair have been:

While the jury is still out as to whether either player is a solid long-term option for United at the back, Mourinho has rewarded their recent performance levels with some trust. Fonte would have been a safe acquisition, but it's refreshing to see former fringe players grasp their chance, and that's something that will help invigorate the rest of the squad.

Keita Balde Diao Set for Lazio Stay

According to Edo Dalmonte of CalcioMercato.com, reported Manchester United target Keita Balde Diao will not be sold in the January transfer window by Lazio.

Per the report, both the Red Devils and AC Milan have been linked with the 21-year-old forward. Milan are noted to have been keen on a midseason move, although a €30 million (£25.7 million) valuation is said to be too costly for them.

As noted by Dalmonte, according to La Repubblica, Jorge Mendes, the agent for Keita, has reportedly been trying to pave the way for a move to United.

The winger would certainly be an exciting addition for any club. Here's a glimpse at what he can offer at full flight:

Keita has been in encouraging form for Lazio so far this term, netting five goals in 16 appearances in Serie A. While there are still a lot of raw areas to his game, his pace, power and composure in front of goal make Keita a major threat.

What he needs to continue progressing is regular football, and as of yet, he's not a guaranteed first-team player for Lazio. Cementing his place in the side at the Stadio Olimpico and becoming one of the best wingers in the division should be his next ambition, not making a significant jump to a club like United.