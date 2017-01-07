Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Rumours, Latest on Santi Cazorla

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly been encouraged to stall on contract negotiations with the club to potentially pave the way for a £60 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, PSG's director of football, Patrick Kluivert, is a big admirer of the Chile international, and those tied to the French champions have advised Sanchez to sit tight until the end of the season, when he will have one year left on his deal.

"The Gunners are prepared to pay Sanchez around £200,000-a-week to stay but the Chile international already has offers of double that amount to go to China," added Lewis, who also suggested PSG would be able to offer a bigger salary to the player than Arsenal; Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Kluivert is said to be a big admirer of Sanchez.

With little sign of an extension on the horizon, there is genuine concern starting to grow in the minds of Arsenal supporters over Sanchez's status at the club. Per Squawka Football, he's been a huge asset in the final third this term:

Alexis Sanchez is the first player involved in 20+ goals in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season.



13 goals

7 assists



Doing it on his own. pic.twitter.com/sbr2PcbN37 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has a squad that's packed with classy manipulators of the ball who are ideal for the probing passing setup the manager preaches. But Sanchez's direct and relentless playing style offers a different type of attacking threat for defenders to deal with.

We've seen that in action this season, with the Chilean moved to the point of the attack. As the statistics above illustrate, the extra responsibility has emboldened him, although Sanchez's work rate, defensive appetite and intelligence has helped bring the best from others, too.

As noted here by sports journalist Liam Canning, Sanchez also has the kind of attitude that can be key to winning major honours:

Sánchez has the perfect winning mentality. As soon as Giroud scored, he didn’t celebrate but instead wanted the fourth goal. Top player. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 4, 2017

The forward is a genuine superstar, and as such, it's absolutely no shock that there are so many links to elite clubs across the world. PSG, having lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer, are lacking an attacking talisman and would inevitably benefit in their pursuit of domestic and European glory if they were to land Sanchez.

Santi Cazorla , Per Mertesacker Set for Extensions

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

As reported by Lewis, Wenger has confirmed Arsenal will look to extend the contracts of veterans Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker.

"We have an option on both of them and I think we will take it," he said of the duo, whose deals run out in the summer. "The priority first is as football players but as well for their mental guidance. We need to have a balance between youth and experience and they are important in that as well."

Both players are currently missing due to injury layoffs, although both Cazorla and Mertesacker have shown their worth many times in the past for the Gunners.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images Cazorla has been a big miss for the Gunners.

While Mertesacker's towering presence hasn't been missed too much this season—the German has been sidelined for the entire campaign—due to the summer signing of Shkodran Mustafi, Cazorla's midfield wizardry has proven to be irreplaceable.

Ed Aarons of the Guardian picked up on his missing influence in December, when Arsenal struggled in back-to-back away matches:

Absence of Santi Cazorla so apparent in the second half of Arsenal's last two away games. Brings so much composure to midfield — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) December 18, 2016

Indeed, while Cazorla isn't the quickest or the strongest, so often in that area of the field, he conducts Arsenal's play magnificently. However, given he's now 32 and is picking up injury problems with concerning regularity, it's difficult for Wenger to build this side with the Spaniard as a key man.

The same, of course, goes for Mertesacker following his recent woes. However, as Wenger suggested, they are both vital figures in the dressing room and, when fit, still possess the quality to have an impact on matches at the highest level.