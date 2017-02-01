Tyler Taylor to LSU: Tigers Land 4-Star LB Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Tyler Taylor has long been regarded as one of the more physical outside linebackers in the class of 2017, and LSU made a major move Wednesday when it landed the 4-star stud.

Shea Dixon of 247Sports first relayed word of Taylor's decision.

Taylor rose to prominence at Lanier High School, and the Buford, Georgia, product skyrocketed up the recruiting ranks to the point that he graded out as the fourth-ranked outside linebacker in the state.

Taylor is also the 10th-ranked outside linebacker in the South region and the 16th-ranked player at the position in the country.

However, the nation's 247th-ranked player overall may not be listed as an outside linebacker for long thanks to his stout 6'2", 231-pound frame.

"Taylor is a linebacker who could project inside or outside on the next level," Scout.com's official report stated. "He is great at going north-south inside the tackle box, but then he is also strong as an edge-rusher. He has great length, he has a real burst to the ball, and he can close quickly."

At LSU, it may take a year or two for Taylor to shine.

The Tigers generally wield one of the nation's stingiest defenses and are replete with prized recruits at the second level. As a result, playing time could be scarce for Taylor from the outset.

However, his short-area quickness and plus-burst make him a candidate to be an impact player on special teams even if the Tigers can't find a regular role for him on defense during his early days in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Recruit star ratings and information via Scout.com.