Ranking the Top 10 Women's Players Ahead of the 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber during the trophy ceremony of the 2016 Australian Open.

Michael Dodge/Getty Images Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber during the trophy ceremony of the 2016 Australian Open.

There's been a significant shakeup in the makeup of the top of the WTA Tour since last year's Australian Open. Going into the 2017 Australian Open, four players ranked in the top 10 last year are no longer there, and a few key players won't even be competing.

One thing remains the same: Serena Williams is the player to beat and the one with perhaps the most on the line. But where does Williams stand among the top-ranked women heading into the Australian Open?

She'll be seeded No. 2, behind No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who began her climb to the top spot with an upset victory over Williams at last year's Aussie Open.

Those two are clearly the best, but what about the rest? So much uncertainty surrounds the top players in women's tennis this year.

Last year's quarterfinalist Maria Sharapova is out. One-time finalist Ana Ivanovic retired. Madison Keys, the No. 7 player and a quarterfinalist last year, is out with an injury. Carla Suarez Navarro is ranked No. 10 but has withdrawn from two tournaments this year with a wrist injury. It's unclear how healthy she is.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka gave birth to her first child, and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will miss the tournament after being attacked by a knife-wielding robber.

This power ranking does not include players who will not compete, regardless of their WTA ranking. Where players rank on this list is determined by current WTA ranking, previous success at the Australian Open and recent performances.

The following are the top 10 women going into the Australian Open.