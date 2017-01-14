Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

The last remaining unbeaten team in college basketball puts that perfect record on the line in a West Coast Conference showdown on Saturday night.

The fifth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-0, 4-0 WCC) host the No. 21 Saint Mary's Gaels (15-1, 5-0) in their first meeting with both teams ranked since January 2009. Gonzaga won the most recent meeting in last season's WCC tournament championship game after Saint Mary's claimed both regular-season contests.

Tipoff is set for just after 10 p.m. ET and the game will be shown live on ESPN2, but stick with Bleacher Report for real-time updates, analysis, statistics, pictures, tweets and anything else worth noting from Spokane, Washington.

