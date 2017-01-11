Midseason 2016-17 All-America Teams for College Basketball

G Joel Berry, North Carolina (15.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.6 APG): Berry is North Carolina's on-court coach and its best three-point shooter, making 42.2 percent from outside. When he missed a pair of games with an ankle injury the Tar Heels, who average 89.3 points and shoot 47.6 percent, shot under 40 percent each night.

G Markelle Fultz, Washington (22.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.4 APG): Being on a bad team shouldn't preclude Fultz from getting the praise he deserves. He could be the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and he's played like someone a team wants to build around, leading Washington in scoring and assists. He's the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

G Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga (15.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.8 APG): The Washington transfer is Gonzaga's leading scorer, rebounder and assist man while shooting 42 percent from three-point range and better than 93 percent from the foul line. It's been a team effort that's made the Bulldogs the last remaining unbeaten team, but without Williams-Goss that might not be the case.

F Johnathan Motley, Baylor (15.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 APG): Baylor's rise to No. 1 in the country for the first time in school history has been paced by the 6'9” junior who has taken on the role as floor leader while also being its most reliable scorer. Motley has six of the Bears' nine double-doubles this season.