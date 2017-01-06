Lane Johnson Files Lawsuit Against NFL, NFLPA: Latest Details and Comments

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Players Association, seeking to vacate penalties levied against him for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The White Bronco's Dan Werly confirmed the report, and Breer relayed a statement from Johnson's attorney that described why the 26-year-old is taking legal action:

Statement from Lane Johnson's lawyer Steve Zashin. pic.twitter.com/ArXScY0Ex0 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 6, 2017

Johnson, who was been suspended by the NFL twice for violating its PED policy, missed 10 games during the 2016 season after the league upheld his punishment on appeal.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Johnson said his second positive test was triggered by a peptide in a league-approved amino acid.

After his appeal was denied, Johnson filed an unfair labor practice charge against the NFL and NFLPA with the National Labor Relations Board, according to Breer.

"The NFLPA does not stand up for players," Johnson said in August, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman. "They don't check the supplements. They give us an app. And when you call them and ask them if you test positive for something they approve, it doesn't matter."

In addition to his missing 10 games, the guaranteed money in Johnson's five-year, $56 million deal was voided, per Berman.

All told, Johnson appeared in six games during the 2016 season. The Eagles went 5-1 in those contests.

"They brought me here to play tackle for them, and they need me on the field," Johnson said, per Berman. "That's where I've been the past couple of years, and being four years in and really only played three, if that tells you anything. From now on, no more strikes or I'm out. I know what's at stake. I think it's going to bring the best out of me as a player, and as a person."