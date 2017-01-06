FA Cup 2017: 3rd-Round Results, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixture

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester City waltzed into the next stage of the FA Cup after deconstructing West Ham United, winning 5-0 in the third round at the London Stadium on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola's debut in the competition saw the Sky Blues score three goals before half-time, with a Yaya Toure penalty, David Silva strike, and an own-goal by Havard Nordtveit killing the Hammers' hopes of progression.

Sergio Aguero made it 4-0 for the visitors after the restart and the stunned stadium fell silent, except for the band of travelling City supporters, who sang their manager's name all night.

John Stones headed in his first goal for the club late in the match, as the hosts were embarrassed and humbled on their own turf.

Here is Friday's confirmed result and updated schedule:

FA Cup 2017: Friday's Third-Round Result Home Score Away West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City BBC Sport

FA Cup 2017: Saturday's Third-Round Schedule Home vs. Away Ipswich Town vs. Lincoln City Barrow vs. Rochdale Manchester United vs. Reading Hull City vs. Swansea City Sunderland vs. Burnley Queens Park Rangers vs. Blackburn Rovers Millwall vs. Bournemouth Brighton & Hove Albion vs. MK Dons Blackpool vs. Barnsley Wigan Athletic vs. Nottingham Forest Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United West Bromwich Albion vs. Derby County Everton vs. Leicester City Wycombe Wanderers vs. Stourbridge Watford vs. Burton Albion Preston North End vs. Arsenal Stoke City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Bristol City vs. Fleetwood Town Huddersfield Town vs. Port Vale Brentford vs. Eastleigh Bolton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace Norwich City vs. Southampton Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon Accrington Stanley vs. Luton Town Rotherham United vs. Oxford United BBC Sport

Saturday Preview

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Manchester United begin the defence of their FA Cup crown on Saturday, but they must first topple former player Jaap Stam and his Reading side at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's men have shown flashes of brilliance over the Christmas period, and the Red Devils will not want to lose momentum against the Championship team.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, the United boss confirmed captain Wayne Rooney will return to the starting line-up for the match after a recent absence. Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will not be considered as the pair sort their futures out during January, but Bastian Schweinsteiger could make a rare appearance.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Mourinho said about the German World Cup winner, per Jackson:

He’s an option for us, that’s the best way to describe it. For many months he wasn’t an option, when we brought him back in the first couple of weeks he was not an option, not ready to compete. But since then working very well, never an injury, he was ill last week. His body is fine, is training very well, he’s ready to play.

Notable matches on Saturday include all-Premier League clashes, as Sunderland welcome Burnley, Everton host Premier League champions Leicester City, and Swansea City travel to Hull City.

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal face a tricky away-day as they travel north to Lancashire to play Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium.

Chelsea and Liverpool are in cup action on Sunday as they tackle minnows Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United, respectively.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

City were in sumptuous form against West Ham on Friday, and Guardiola will have been delighted by their application against a poor Hammers side.

Slaven Bilic's tenure at the east London team has turned sour since his side moved to the London Stadium, and their season will need to turn quickly because they will face a relegation battle if they continue to play with little heart.