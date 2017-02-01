Latavious Brini to Georgia: Bulldogs Land 3-Star CB Prospect

Source: Scout.com

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Cornerback recruit Latavious Brini has committed to play college football at Georgia.

Al Butler of the Miami Herald provided a video of Brini's pledge to attend the school:

Brini is very much a defensive back for this generation of football. He's a long, 6'2", 200-pound cornerback who can make up a lot of space even on plays when opposing receivers get around him.

The Mater Academy Charter High student is rated as a 3-star prospect, the No. 7 cornerback from the state of Florida and No. 46 cornerback in the nation, per Scout.com.

Brini's scouting report from Scout.com paints a very intriguing picture as he prepares to bring his unique talents to the college level:

He is a legit 6-foot-2 with very long arms, so he covers a lot of ground. He is strong in press coverage and he loves to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He is athletic with good quickness and closing speed. Where he can improve is in his footwork and back pedal as he transitions into coverage. He knows how to make a play on the ball and he is a solid tackler for a long corner.

While Brini's issues with footwork are not insignificant, he makes up for it with his combination of speed and power to play at the line.

After previously decommitting from Georgia, Brini decided to give the Bulldogs a second chance. It's hardly a surprise that head coach Kirby Smart could lure in an elite defender, given his stellar track record at Alabama as Nick Saban's defensive coordinator.

Now in his second season leading Georgia, Smart is starting to escape the large shadow of the Crimson Tide. He's still trying to build an offense that can compete with the upper crust of SEC competition.

Defensively, the Bulldogs fared well last season in allowing 24 points per game. There is plenty of room to grow, which makes Brini's addition critical to moving forward.