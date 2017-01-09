Calling Fact or Fiction on the Hottest NHL Trade Speculation

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The speculation
On Jan. 5, Bleacher Report NHL columnist Adrian Dater reported hearing the Boston Bruins had talks with the Avalanche regarding Landeskog. Avs general manager Joe Sakic apparently sought defenseman Brandon Carlo, but the Bruins countered with unproven blueliner Jakub Zboril.
Dater speculated prospects Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, 24-year-old blueliner Joe Morrow and the Bruins' 2017 first-round pick could be part of a potential package deal for Landeskog.
Analysis
The Avalanche are mired at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They're in need of a significant roster shake-up and require help on defense. They give up far too many shots against per game (32.4).
On Dec. 31, Sportsnet's Joe Pack cited colleague Elliotte Friedman saying the Avs were willing to listen to offers containing good, young defensemen or prospects for key players such as Landeskog or Matt Duchene.
Landeskog could be a good fit with the Bruins. They lack scoring punch, averaging only 2.40 goals for per game. The 24-year-old Swede has exceeded 50 points in four of his six NHL seasons and doesn't shy away from physical play.
Fact or fiction?
Fact. Dater covered the Avalanche for years with the Denver Post and is well-connected with the club. Landeskog could provide the Bruins with some much-needed scoring depth, while the Avs would receive promising young defensemen to rebuild their blue line.
Whether this deal goes down remains to be seen. Landeskog's $5.5 million annual salary-cap hit is a significant sticking point. On Jan. 5, the Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont observed that the Bruins can't absorb that unless they ship out a player or two.
Player and team stats (as of Jan.8) via NHL.com. Salary info via CapFriendly.com.