Calling Fact or Fiction on the Hottest NHL Trade Speculation

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
As we approach the midpoint of the NHL schedule, the March 1 trade deadline is less than two months away. Notable players, such as Jarome Iginla and Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche, are appearing more frequently in media trade speculation.

Teams will have different reasons for making moves. Given their fading playoff hopes, the Avalanche could attempt to move Iginla, Landeskog and Matt Duchene as part of a roster shake-up. A playoff bubble team, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, must decide if it will be a buyer or a seller. 

This slideshow will determine which aspects of recent NHL trade speculation are based in fact or fiction. As always, you can express your views in the comments section. 

