WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Jan. 6

WWE's first big pay-per-view of 2017 is just a matter of weeks away, and plenty of details are already starting to emerge about the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29.

However, this week's latest rumor roundup focusses on plans from WWE beyond the Rumble.

With the company constantly scouring the market for fresh talent, there is speculation WWE is lining up a move to bring back some very familiar faces later this year.

There's also talk about how often WWE fans can expect to see Goldberg in the ring in the first part of 2017 as well as an inside scoop on the WWE Hall of Fame.