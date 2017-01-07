Predicting the Sports SupervIllains of 2017

Lane Kiffin will be a head coach again in 2017, and with his new job will almost surely come a resurgence of his status as a sports supervillain.

Kiffin has managed to stay somewhat above the fray as offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but all signs point to his return to the spotlight, and soon.

Of course, there is no crystal ball here, but we don't need one to predict the 2017 sports supervillains. Some are old standbys on this list, while others are relatively new.

To be clear, a sports villain in this context is one in perception only. That is to say, the following people are likely to be viewed as bad guys by certain sports fans. This could be for a variety of reasons: They win too much, they are seen as floppers, or they are too outgoing for the Goose Gossages of the world.

Whether they should be or not, these folks will almost certainly be looked at as sports villains in 2017. And because of their villain status, they are likely to face criticism, with their every move being scrutinized.

Good luck, sports villains, and thank you. After all, what would Batman be without the Joker?