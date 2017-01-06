WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Most Controversial Moments in PPV's History

As one of WWE's biggest pay-per-view events, the Royal Rumble is never short of controversy. Most of the time, the drama usually comes in the event's marquee 30-man match.

With shock returns, dramatic eliminations and the possibility for anything to happen, the Royal Rumble match is one of the most anticipated contests of the year for good reason.

Thankfully, the 2017 edition looks set to be one of the most intriguing in years.

And it's probably a safe bet that there will be another addition to this list of the most controversial moments in the event's history this year.

But for now, here's a look at some of the most striking decisions WWE has made in the history of the event.