A new year means a whole new slew of kicks. Bleacher Report's top sneaker releases of the week are back and ready to garner mass attention.

The coming days officially mark the start of 2017's footwear campaign. As you'll see on the list below, all of these kicks are worthy additions to one's collection.

Exploring the vast world of Jordan Brand and Nike, we were able to properly select five sneakers worth your time. Without further ado, here are the choices that made this week's list.