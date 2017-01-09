WWE Royal Rumble: Power Ranking Every Battle Royal Match of All Time

Every year, World Wrestling Entertainment presents its annual Royal Rumble match, a 30-man, over-the-top-rope match to determine the No. 1 contender to the world title at WrestleMania.
In its 29 years of existence, the match has spawned some of the most unforgettable moments and most recognizable victors in WWE history.
But which matches proved to be the perfect mesh of superb storytelling and in-ring action? Which matches realized the full potential of an hourlong contest featuring the biggest, brightest Superstars?
As the company prepares for the 30th Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, we'll take a look back at its predecessors and judge them on the action from bell to bell, the storytelling that unfolded within, their overall importance to the Road to WrestleMania and, of course, the winners.
All of those elements will come together to determine the greatest Royal Rumble match in WWE history.
Which will ascend to the top of the power rankings, and why?
Take a look.