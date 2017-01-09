WWE Royal Rumble: Power Ranking Every Battle Royal Match of All Time

For the third time in its existence, the Royal Rumble was a five-star affair consisting of compelling stories and strong performances by key individuals.

Shawn Michaels was hellbent on getting back to WrestleMania and challenging The Undertaker. After losing in 2009, he was confident he could defeat The Phenom on wrestling's grandest stage. To do so, he would have to win the Rumble and opt to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

He exploded into the match, blasting his best friend Triple H with Sweet Chin Music and sending The Game packing. From there, he would hold on until the later stages of the match. Unfortunately for him, though, Batista would knock him off the apron and to the floor.

The image of Michaels manically grabbing at the ropes as if he was hoping to use The Force to will himself back into the squared circle, only to crash and burn at ringside, is one of the most unforgettable and heartbreaking moments of the match.

On the other hand, "heartbreaking" is not at all the word to describe CM Punk's performance.

Preaching the way of the Straight Edge Society, he would eliminate one star and then take to the microphone to tout his beliefs. It was a brilliant bit of heel work that was enhanced by his despicable Go To Sleep to Beth Phoenix before ending her historic stint in the match.

When Triple H finally tossed him, the fans in attendance rejoiced.

Of course, the match is most memorable for Edge's return after seven months on the shelf and victory, but the botched follow-up and fairly meh use of him on the Road to WrestleMania XXVI dampened his win.

Regardless, the contest was yet another perfect example of what WWE can accomplish by paying attention to detail and fitting individual stories into the larger Rumble puzzle.