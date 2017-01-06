Dean Ambrose vs. the Miz: Highlights, Pitfalls to Avoid for WWE SmackDown Feud

Dean Ambrose and The Miz's battle over the Intercontinental Championship has them battling to be WWE SmackDown's best story going.

The success of their rivalry thus far is a testament to simplicity and leaning on the basics. A grating, cheating heel has been colliding with a never-say-die babyface. A championship remains the heart of their war, even after adding welcome touches of personal issues.

Those are all elements plucked from the tried-and-true pro wrestling playbook.

It helps, too, that The Miz and Ambrose have been on their games of late. The Miz is coming off a career year and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. Ambrose remains one of WWE's best workhorses and an unlikely-but-successful leading man.

But how long can WWE keep things flourishing as they are? Will the company resort to rapid-fire title changes or rely too much on the girlfriends in this tale?

Read on for a look at The Miz-Ambrose rivalry, from what's working to what could upend it.

