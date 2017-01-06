Chelsea vs. Peterborough: Antonio Conte's Key FA Cup 3rd-Round Presser Comments

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said he's open to signing players in the January transfer window, but fans are unlikely to see new defenders arrive. Plus, the coach reinforced technical director Michael Emenalo's vision of a long-term stay in west London.

The former Juventus and Italy manager remained tight-lipped on transfers leading into Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with Peterborough, per the club's official Twitter account. However, he did disclose one area in which he doesn't require reinforcements:

Conte confirms he does not need to sign any new central defenders. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2017

Conte also addressed Emenalo's recent comments of approval after the technical director told Sky Italia (h/t ESPN FC's Liam Twomey) there was a possibility of the incumbent manager "staying here forever."

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Conte again stated his desire to stick with the Blues for a long time before jesting it wasn't long ago some were calling for his job:

Conte: "Betting company said someone wants to sack me, only a few months ago, in football things can change quickly." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 6, 2017

Conte spoke to the press on the same day that it was announced club veteran Mikel John Obi completed a lucrative move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA just days after Oscar's move to Shanghai SIPG.

With two club sales to China in the opening days of the January transfer window already, Conte is settled with his players leaving for the Far East for the time being, he said, per Kinsella:

Conte on Chinese money:"I hope that these offers from China finish with Mikel and Oscar." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 6, 2017

The coach also made sure to thank Mikel for his work at Stamford Bridge since arriving as a youngster all the way back in 2006, per Twomey, despite the fact the Nigerian failed to make an appearance under his command:

Conte on Mikel: "I wish him & his family all the best. He played many years with this club & he was a really important player" #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 6, 2017

While Sunday's outing will be Conte's FA Cup debut, the tactician revealed he's familiar with the competition from watching in Italy, per Kinsella, noting the respect he has for "the oldest competition in the world."

That being said, a match against League One Peterborough will offer the west Londoners the opportunity to rest players should they decide, and Conte revealed Michy Batshuayi is in line for a rare start in place of Diego Costa:

Conte on resting stars: "I have a good opportunity in this game to see Michy from the start. This is important. Diego is playing a lot" #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 6, 2017

Per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery, the Chelsea chief also added Kurt Zouma could start in what will be his first senior appearance for the club since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament last February.

Controversy erupted in the wake of Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, where referee Martin Atkinson appeared to call a player up for being offside from a throw-in along with other mistakes. However, Conte praised the quality of officiating in England:

Conte on refs: "Referee can make mistakes on one side and the other side. I think that in England there is a good level of referees" #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 6, 2017

That result brought about Chelsea's first Premier League losing 3-0 at Arsenal in September, although Conte enthused his men "must be pleased to win 13 in a row," per Twomey.

It's precisely that kind of glass-half-full mentality that puts the Chelsea manager in good stead to respond well to recent disappointments on Sunday, and some new arrivals in the transfer window wouldn't hurt their cause, either.