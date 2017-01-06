Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 5

Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 5
Leon Halip/Getty Images
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Jim Caldwell to Return as Lions HC: Latest Comments and Reaction

                                   

Sam Darnold Wins 2016 Archie Griffin Award: Latest Comments and Reaction

                      

Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz Comment on Giants' Miami Trip After Season Finale

  • "I'm really more focused on the Packers and the Giants," Odell Beckham told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "So any of those questions—whenever you all want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we could do that after the playoffs." 
  • Click here for more.

                                  

J.T. Barrett Announces He Will Return to OSU in 2017: Latest Details, Reaction

  • Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett posted on Instagram, "I'm coming back for my senior year. Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings."
  • Click here for more.

                     

Connor Cook Named Raiders Starting QB in AFC Wild Card Game vs. Texans

  • Scott Bair of CSN California tweeted, "Jack Del Rio announcing today that Raiders QB Connor Cook will start Saturday vs Texans"
  • Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

