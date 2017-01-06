Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 5

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Jim Caldwell to Return as Lions HC: Latest Comments and Reaction

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press tweeted, " The Lions have confirmed that Jim Caldwell will return as head coach for 2017."

Click here for more.

Sam Darnold Wins 2016 Archie Griffin Award: Latest Comments and Reaction

USC quarterback Sam Darnold became the first freshman to win the Archie Griffin Award, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

Bruce Feldman. Click here for more.

Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz Comment on Giants' Miami Trip After Season Finale

Beckham told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan . "So any of those questions—whenever you all want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we could do that after the playoffs." "I'm really more focused on the Packers and the Giants," Odell"So any of those questions—whenever you all want to sit down and have a little side-to-side, we could do that after the playoffs."

Click here for more.

J.T. Barrett Announces He Will Return to OSU in 2017: Latest Details, Reaction

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett posted on Instagram, "I'm coming back for my senior year. Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings."

Click here for more.

Connor Cook Named Raiders Starting QB in AFC Wild Card Game vs. Texans

Scott Bair of CSN California tweeted, " Jack Del Rio announcing today that Raiders QB Connor Cook will start Saturday vs Texans"

Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.