Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 4

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Brock Osweiler Named Texans' Starting QB Over Tom Savage vs. Raiders

  • On Tuesday, the Houston Texans tweeted, "O'Brien: 'Brock Osweiler will be the starting quarterback for us on Saturday.'" 
  • Click here for more.

                                   

A.J. Hawk Retires from NFL: Latest Comments and Reaction

                      

Mario Williams: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Dolphins DE's Future

  • Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported "Williams signed a two-year contract last March and carries the sixth-highest salary cap number on the team this season but he will be waived as a salary cap casualty this offseason, a source tells The Miami Herald."
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Trevor Siemian Injury: Broncos QB Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

                     

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Bengals DB

  • "Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones," Kevin Grasha of The Enquirer tweeted. "Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say"
  • Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

