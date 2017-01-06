Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 4

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Brock Osweiler Named Texans' Starting QB Over Tom Savage vs. Raiders

On Tuesday, the Houston Texans tweeted, " O'Brien: 'Brock Osweiler will be the starting quarterback for us on Saturday.'"

A.J. Hawk Retires from NFL: Latest Comments and Reaction

Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted, " Also, @ OfficialAJHawk says during the pod that he plans to file retirement paperwork, call it a career."

Mario Williams: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Dolphins DE's Future

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported "Williams signed a two-year contract last March and carries the sixth-highest salary cap number on the team this season but he will be waived as a salary cap casualty this offseason, a source tells The Miami Herald."

Trevor Siemian Injury: Broncos QB Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post of The Denver Post tweeted Siemian had successful surgery on his left shoulder today. Recovering and doing well."

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Bengals DB

" Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones," Kevin Grasha of The Enquirer tweeted. "Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say"

