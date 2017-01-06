Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 4

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Brock Osweiler Named Texans' Starting QB Over Tom Savage vs. Raiders
- On Tuesday, the Houston Texans tweeted, "O'Brien: 'Brock Osweiler will be the starting quarterback for us on Saturday.'"
- Click here for more.
A.J. Hawk Retires from NFL: Latest Comments and Reaction
- Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted, "Also, @OfficialAJHawk says during the pod that he plans to file retirement paperwork, call it a career."
- Click here for more.
Mario Williams: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Dolphins DE's Future
- Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported "Williams signed a two-year contract last March and carries the sixth-highest salary cap number on the team this season but he will be waived as a salary cap casualty this offseason, a source tells The Miami Herald."
- Click here for more.
Trevor Siemian Injury: Broncos QB Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
- Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post of The Denver Post tweeted, "#Broncos QB Trevor Siemian had successful surgery on his left shoulder today. Recovering and doing well."
- Click here for more.
Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Bengals DB
- "Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones," Kevin Grasha of The Enquirer tweeted. "Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say"
- Click here for more.
Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.