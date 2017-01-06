Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 3

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

USC vs. Penn State: Score and Reaction for 2017 Rose Bowl

The USC Trojans topped the Penn State Nittany Lions, 52-49, in the highest-scoring game in Rose Bowl History. USC freshman quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 453 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma: Score and Reaction for 2017 Sugar Bowl

The Oklahoma Sooners capped a 10-game, season-ending win streak with a 35-19 victory over the Auburn Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went 19-of-28 for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

49ers Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted: "Between Friday and Saturday, #Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan will do HC interviews with #Rams, #Jaguars, #Broncos & #49ers, sources say."

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Score and Reaction for 2017 Cotton Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers topped the Western Michigan Broncos, 24-16, in the 2017 Cotton Bowl. Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston went 11-of-12 for 159 yards in the win.

Florida vs. Iowa: Score and Reaction for 2017 Outback Bowl

The Florida Gators crushed the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2017 Outback Bowl, 30-3. Florida intercepted Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard three times in the second half.

