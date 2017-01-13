B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 14-16

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images
After a brief pause for Coppa Italia fixtures, Juventus return to Serie A action with a tough trip to Fiorentina's Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.
La Viola fans will pack the old ground ready to welcome the team they love to hate, making for a thrilling atmosphere as the two heavyweights go head-to-head.
The hosts are undefeated in their last 10 home matches, while the Bianconeri have won the six previous meetings with their last loss coming in a cup tie in March 2015.
Leonardo Bonucci returned in midweek after spending almost two months sidelined with a thigh injury, and the Juve defence is further boosted by Andrea Barzagli's recovery from a dislocated shoulder.
Fiorentina create lots of chances but have struggled for goals this term. And a number of their defenders—particularly Davide Astori and Nenad Tomovic—are prone to errors that often prove costly. With Juve boasting an attacking duo of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, any mistakes are almost certain to be punished.
In terms of a result, it is worth nothing that there have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Juventus' last nine Serie A outings, while that tally has also been surpassed in six of Fiorentina's last seven league games.
Result: 1-2
First goalscorer: Paulo Dybala