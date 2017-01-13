B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 14-16

Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the manager’s job at Barcelona, and Dele Alli is on Real Madrid and Barcelona’s radar, according to Steve Stammers of the Sunday Mirror. It's fair to say things are going pretty well at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

So well in fact, that they could challenge for the title again. There is a long way to go if they are to overhaul Chelsea at the summit, but there is no doubt Tottenham's 2-0 victory over the Blues last time out was a serious statement.

The visit of West Bromwich Albion on Saturday will not be an easy fixture—but Spurs can expect to dominate.

The Baggies have had fewer touches of the ball than anyone else in the league and only 203 shots on goal.

In contrast, Spurs dominate games. They've had an average of 59 per cent possession from their 20 matches—and they have also registered 363 shots, more than any other top-flight team.

Prediction: 1-0

First goalscorer: Harry Kane