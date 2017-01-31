Jese Rodriguez to Las Palmas: Latest Loan Transfer Details, Comments, Reaction

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Las Palmas have completed the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Jese Rodriguez less than six months after he arrived at Parc des Princes.

Las Palmas announced the signing via the club's official Twitter account on Tuesday, while Goal's Robin Bairner confirmed the loan, which runs until the end of this season:

Jese's time in Ligue 1 has been forgettable as the Spaniard has started in just two of his 14 total appearances for the club since joining from Real Madrid last summer, per Transfermarkt.

Following that miserable run in France's top flight, PSG manager Unai Emery conceded the lack of playing time meant Jese was a candidate for a winter exit, per Metro's Lee Thomas-Mason: "[Jese] has to play. The possibility of [him] leaving is a reality."



Las Palmas consistently featured among the top January suitors linked with the forward, but it's always been suggested the player's wages could be a stumbling block following his move to Paris.

In fact, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia) reported PSG would still be required to pay "most of" Jese's €3 million (£2.6 million)-per-year salary if he did join the Spanish club.

Las Palmas general director Patricio Vinayo was quoted, and told Cadena Ser: "Jese's arrival depends on PSG. It would be arrogant from our part to say that we can pay his wages. It's not feasible for us to pay even half of his wages."

PSG still have ample wide options with Lucas Moura, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Hatem Ben Arfa among their ranks, meaning Jese's departure shouldn't have any major impact on their chances of silverware this season.

The French titans will now hope to see their Spanish star regain some confidence in La Liga before returning to Parc des Princes as a revitalised figure in the hope he can salvage his PSG career.