Brandon Phillips Reportedly Blocked a Trade to Braves: Details, Reaction

Brandon Phillips is apparently still not ready to leave the Cincinnati Reds.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the second baseman used his no-trade clause to block a potential deal to the Atlanta Braves in November.

The Braves instead acquired Sean Rodriguez to fill their infield needs, making any potential deal for Phillips unlikely.

Phillips has been the subject of numerous trade talks in recent years but has not been shy about using his no-trade clause. He was unwilling to go to the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason, and while a move to the Washington Nationals seemed likely, he refused to agree without an extension.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported in November that Phillips would be more likely to waive his no-trade clause this offseason, but that is seemingly not the case.

"This is where I want to be," Phillips said at the end of the 2016 season, per C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "That's why I'm still here, I'm happy. I played great for this city. I proved a lot of people wrong. I love the haters. They motivate me."

The 35-year-old is a three-time All-Star with four Gold Glove awards, although he has lost a step in recent seasons. He did have a solid year with a .291 batting average and 34 doubles, but his 11 home runs were his second-fewest since becoming a regular in 2006.

After the Reds struggled to a 68-94 record last season, it makes sense for the team to want to move on from Phillips, who is in the final year of his contract, and play younger players while rebuilding. Cincinnati acquired second base prospect Dilson Herrera (22) from the New York Mets in a July trade for Jay Bruce.