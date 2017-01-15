WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at PPV

WWE will never talk something down if there is a chance to talk it up instead.

Hyperbole to promote an event is commonplace even if there is never any intention to follow through with what the implication is.

Every event is advertised as having the potential to be the best ever and in retrospect, it's often the case where WWE will just say something was magnificent and lie even though the entire fan base has a differing opinion, as the company would rather risk coming off as wrongfully optimistic as opposed to pointing out its flaws.

This is reasonable to an extent, but it's sadly a common enough occurrence that everybody should keep this in mind when it comes to the promises of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg appearing at this show.

As it stands right now, a lot of energy is being built around their appearances as featured players in the Royal Rumble match.

Given their accolades, they are considered favorites to win the whole thing and to go on to WrestleMania to challenge the champion, but don't be surprised if the end result turns out to be much less bombastic.

It would be absurd for WWE to not book some kind of scenario where the two of them meet up in the ring during this match, but it might only be for a few seconds just to continue building to their singles match at WrestleMania that has nothing to do with any championship.

Goldberg has wrestled one squash match over the course of the past 12 years while Lesnar's previous encounter before that was a quickly dominated and short encounter with Randy Orton.

Under no circumstances will these two be booked the same as a workhorse like Dolph Ziggler or anybody else who will participate in a much longer amount of this match.

The posters, promos, video packages and everything else leading up to this event will continue to paint a portrait that Goldberg and Lesnar will be major names to watch out for here—and they will be, in terms of booking importance—but by no means will they factor into the match for more than a few minutes at most.

Many fans will unfortunately be disappointed to see that their hopes of getting more action from Goldberg and Lesnar will go unfulfilled as it's entirely possible one or both of them don't even make an appearance until at least the 20th entrant, if not further along into the match.

It's not false advertisement to promote two big names as prominent people on the card and to only have them make short guest appearances, but it's definitely a swerve as far as how WWE is building this Royal Rumble to go.