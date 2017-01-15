WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at PPV

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at PPV
Credit: WWE.com
The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble is shaping up to be potentially one of the biggest events in the modern era and much of it still hasn't even been finalized.

Two weeks out from the January classic, less than half of the field of competitors for the titular battle royal have been determined and many other matches on the card remain in limbo.

There is still plenty of time for WWE to provide a multitude of twists and turns not just during the build to the event, but during the show itself, too.

In an environment where everybody should expect the unexpected as anything can happen, what can the WWE Universe look forward to and keep their eyes open for when it comes to what will transpire at Royal Rumble 2017?

Let's take a look at some predictions of what WWE might have in store for us.

