WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at PPV

By now, it seems like every magic 8-ball in the world would say it is certain John Cena will win his 16th world title by defeating AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, but in fact, not all signs point to "yes."
Everyone and their mother predicts Cena to win big matches and more often than not, it's a safe bet, barring the excuse that he can start a new feud with someone who inserts himself into the match to attack Cena.
Many times, Cena has transitioned from one feud to the next purely based on the future opponent interfering in one of Cena's matches to cost him a win.
Of course, this is all dependent upon WWE's plans for WrestleMania and then working backward to book this match to fit those plans.
If Cena is scheduled to be the WWE champion heading into Orlando, he will assuredly either win the title here or at either Elimination Chamber or Fastlane, rather than the belt switching hands on an episode of SmackDown.
On the other hand, if Cena is not going to be factored into the title picture, he has to come up short against Styles here.
Knowing the track record, if Cena is going to lose—or at least win by disqualification or count out so he fails to take the title in his win—the most likely scenario is for someone to start a feud with him that will culminate at WrestleMania itself.
This could be virtually anyone big enough to have a marquee match with Cena, but while some might jump to The Undertaker, that doesn't seem to be in line with his current character.
One person, though, who could be prime for this spot is Samoa Joe.
Not only does Joe have history with Styles that could be used to tell a story of their friendship, he also could very easily be justified as gunning for the top dog in WWE to prove a point.
He and Cena have never feuded before, which makes it a fresh match as well.
Joe is currently the biggest wrestler on the NXT brand not just in terms of notoriety, but also physical stature. He is more than capable of giving Cena the beat down that would spark a feud.
It might seem like a foregone conclusion that Cena will walk away with the title, but don't rule out the possibility that Samoa Joe might put a stop to that story.