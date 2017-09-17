Randall Cobb Suffers Shoulder Injury During Packers vs. Falcons

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

As the Green Bay Packers look for another NFC North title in 2017, they announced wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and was questionable to return.

The Packers will miss Cobb's dynamic playmaking skills while he's off the field. He finished third on the Packers in targets (84), receptions (60), receiving yards (610) and touchdowns (four) during the 2016 regular season.

The good news is Cobb missed time last season due to injuries, including each of the last two games due to an ankle problem, and the Packers scored 69 points in those final weeks to secure the NFC North title. His absence allowed the team to become accustomed to playing without him.

When healthy, Cobb is a star who can change the Packers offense. Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted the 27-year-old was the only receiver in 2016 to have at least 25 catches with no drops.

The Packers will go as far as quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes them, but having his full complement of weapons certainly makes the task easier.

With Cobb on the sidelines, look for Davante Adams to take on a more prominent role and Geronimo Allison to line up as the No. 3 receiver.