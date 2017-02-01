Christopher Henderson to Florida: Gators Land 4-Star Athlete Prospect

Danny Parker, Scout.com

Christopher Henderson is staying in the state of Florida. The 4-star athlete prospect committed to Florida on Wednesday, bolstering the Gators' 2017 class over offers from Alabama, Miami and a host of others.

Matt Porter of the Palm Beach Post shared word of Henderson's commitment.

Scout has Henderson as the No. 172 overall prospect and 13th-ranked athlete in the country. He's second among athletes from the state of Florida.

Most expect Henderson to wind up at cornerback, but he could also end up at the running back spot on offense. Previously committed to Miami, Henderson reopened his recruitment in October and dwindled it down to his final three in December.

Alabama came into the picture after Henderson removed Auburn from consideration because of the departure of Wesley McGriff, who went to Ole Miss.

"Miami and Florida, their depth charts. Alabama, I can come in and compete," Henderson said of what he liked about his final three schools," per

"Just the little, funny stuff," Henderson said. "One of the coaches is always like, 'There's an IHOP down the street to get a spatula' because they're expecting me to flip, but all of the other coaches are just comfortable with what I'm doing because they feel like I'll be a Gator."