    Christopher Henderson to Florida: Gators Land 4-Star Athlete Prospect

    Danny Parker, Scout.com
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Christopher Henderson is staying in the state of Florida. The 4-star athlete prospect committed to Florida on Wednesday, bolstering the Gators' 2017 class over offers from Alabama, Miami and a host of others.

    Matt Porter of the Palm Beach Post shared word of Henderson's commitment. 

    Scout has Henderson as the No. 172 overall prospect and 13th-ranked athlete in the country. He's second among athletes from the state of Florida.

    Most expect Henderson to wind up at cornerback, but he could also end up at the running back spot on offense. Previously committed to Miami, Henderson reopened his recruitment in October and dwindled it down to his final three in December. 

    Alabama came into the picture after Henderson removed Auburn from consideration because of the departure of Wesley McGriff, who went to Ole Miss.

    "Miami and Florida, their depth charts. Alabama, I can come in and compete," Henderson said of what he liked about his final three schools," per Andy Villamarzo of AL.com.

    As for Florida, it became a front-runner when Henderson decommitted from Miami. Every expert polled for 247Sports' "crystal ball" projections had him landing with the Gators. Speaking to Corey Bender of Scout, Henderson also seemed to have a rapport with the Florida coaches. 

    "Just the little, funny stuff," Henderson said. "One of the coaches is always like, 'There's an IHOP down the street to get a spatula' because they're expecting me to flip, but all of the other coaches are just comfortable with what I'm doing because they feel like I'll be a Gator."

    Henderson's choice of Florida seems to indicate he wants to get on the field and make an impact quickly. The Gators have holes at their cornerback spots, and it's possible Henderson could work his way into the defensive back rotation as a freshman. He'll also have a chance to work as a special teamer given his running ability and breakaway speed. 

