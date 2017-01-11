2017 Australian Open: The Top Storylines in Melbourne

Welcome Down Under for the first Grand Slam of 2017.

These next two weeks promise to be action-packed as defending champions Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber try to maintain their thrones and fend off Andy Murray and Serena Williams, respectively. Whereas Djokovic hopes to keep pace with Murray and eventually earn back the No. 1 ranking, Kerber already owns the top spot. With Williams eying history, she has her work cut out for her.

Along with a resting Juan Martin del Potro, several big-name women won't be making the trip to Melbourne. But fear not, Roger Federer makes his official return to action after an injury-riddled 2016. What we saw from him during recent exhibitions should only whet the appetite of those hoping to see him regain his form.

For a few select contenders, the Australian Open provides a chance to get back on track—or take their career to the next level by winning an elusive Grand Slam.

Eager to spoil the party, there are plenty of lower-ranked players generating buzz who could shake up the draw.

Before the first strike of the ball, kick back and delve into these main-plot points. They'll go a long way toward setting the tone for this new season.