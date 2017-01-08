Ranking Top 5 NBA Stars at Every Position: Early 2017 Edition

The NBA crashed into the new year with its superstar collection bursting at the seams.

The old basketball guard has yet to vacate its posts, with 30-somethings like LeBron James and Chris Paul still bringing nightly dominance inside the lines. But the new in-prime group has forced its way up the pecking order, and the Association's youth looks skilled beyond its years.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden are promising to make 2017 the year of the triple-double. Anthony Davis has officially crashed the elite party, albeit a year later than many expected. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns are showing superstars don't have to follow any player models or typical ascension timelines.

This absurdly rich collection of talent demands hoop heads live in the now, which makes a perfect setup for these rankings. This isn't about forecasting the future or celebrating the past—we're stacking up the top stars at each position and weighing them by the strength of their contributions. Traditional and analytical stats, the trusty eye test and team impact all play a role in this exercise, which willingly includes a recency bias.