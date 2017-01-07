Army All-American Bowl Roster 2017: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

Before Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson and Ezekiel Elliott were making plays on college campuses and in NFL stadiums, they were participants in the Army All-American Bowl.

This year's version will once again pit some of the nation's elite football prospects against each other in an East vs. West showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio. College football fans across the country will get the opportunity to see the stars of tomorrow perform at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, per the game's official website.

With that in mind, here is a look at the rosters listed on the game's official website, as well as some recruits to watch in the annual event.

2017 Army All-American Bowl Rosters East Number Name Position State 3 Cam Akers RB MS 14 Tray Bishop RB GA 17 Tarik Black WR CT 1 D.D. Bowie WR MS 68 Nick Brahms OL FL 23 Motaric Brown DB AR 97 Joseph Bulovas K LA 22 Ty Chandler RB TN 42 Tucker Day P TN 78 D'Ante Demery OL GA 99 A.J. Epenesa DL IL 35 Justin Foster LB NC 11 Jake Fromm QB GA 10 Willie Gay LB MS 53 Mitch Hall LS NC 5 Mike Harley WR FL 18 Jeremiah Holloman WR GA 56 Creed Humphrey OL OK 31 Devon Hunter DB VA 52 Deron Irving-Bey DL MI 21 Donovan Johnson DB MI 15 Hunter Johnson QB IN 72 Netori Johnson OL GA 80 Cole Kmet TE IL 4 Richard LeCounte DB GA 67 Joshua Lugg OL PA 29 D.J. Matthews WR FL 13 Nathan McBride LB GA 16 Davis Mills QB GA 30 Tadarian Moultry LB AL 58 Josh Myers OL OH 2 Hamsah Nasirildeen DB NC 55 Ja'len Parks DL FL 20 Jarez Parks DL FL 9 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR MI 6 Jacob Phillips LB TN 60 Kendall Randolph OL AL 98 Rutger Reitmaier DL TN 27 Henry Ruggs WR AL 77 Tedarrell Slaton Jr. OL FL 8 OrTre Smith WR SC 91 Aubrey Solomon DL GA 7 D'Andre Swift RB PA 12 Tua Tagovailoa QB HI 27 Ambry Thomas DB MI 54 Andrew Thomas OL GA 25 Shaun Wade DB FL 59 Jordan Williams DL VA 24 Chase Young DL MD West Number Name State 26 Salvon Ahmed DB WA 20 Robert Barnes DB TX 25 Eno Benjamin RB TX 28 Bubba Bolden DB NV 99 Earnest Brown DL TX 6 Baron Browning LB TX 13 Jamire Calvin WR CA 11 Stephen Carr RB CA 76 Wyatt Davis OL CA 22 J.K. Dobbins RB TX 10 Levi Draper LB OK 9 Hunter Echols DL CA 66 Chuck Filiaga OL TX 19 Thomas Fletcher LS FL 16 Haskell Garrett DL NV 21 Addison Gumbs LB CA 2 Najee Harris RB CA 5 Darnay Holmes DB CA 63 Odua Isibor DL AZ 77 Austin Jackson OL AZ 24 K.J. Jarrell DB AZ 31 Greg Johnson DB CA 7 Jaylon Johnson DB CA 88 Ty Jones WR UT 29 Bruce Jordan-Swilling LB LA 68 Derek Kerstetter OL TX 23 Deommodore Lenoir DB CA 4 Joseph Lewis WR CA 81 Tyjon Lindsey WR NV 75 Walker Little OL TX 14 Omar Manning WR TX 18 Tate Martell QB NV 8 Oliver Martin WR IA 12 Dylan McCaffrey QB CO 73 Jake Moretti OL CO 62 Brett Neilon OL CA 34 Ariel Ngata LB CA 56 Sampson Niu LB CA 1 Jeffrey Okudah DB TX 84 Colby Parkinson TE CA 92 Jayden Peevy DL TX 15 Jaelan Phillips DL CA 54 Kanan Ray OL CA 3 Shawn Robinson QB TX 17 Brandon Ruiz K AZ 70 Foster Sarell OL WA 27 DeVonta Smith WR LA 96 Adam Stack P HI 55 Isaiah Thomas DL OK 78 Jay Tufele DL UT 51 Marlon Tuipulotu DL OR 79 Tristan Wirfs OL IA Source: USArmyAllAmericanBowl.com

Players to Watch

Tate Martell, QB, West

Las Vegas quarterback Tate Martell is one of the players to watch because he was named the USA Today High School Sports Offensive Player of the Year, per Jim Halley of USA Today.

According to USA Today, he led the Bishop Gorman Gaels to a 15-0 record this season and didn't lose a single game in three years as a starter. What's more, the Gaels won their eighth straight state title thanks largely to Martell's 2,362 passing yards, 1,257 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns.

Hudl shared some of the highlights that made Martell such a highly regarded recruit:

The Ohio State commit is a 5-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 2 quarterback in the entire 2017 class. He can make plays with his arm and legs and has the accuracy to connect on underneath routes and the arm strength to find receivers on deep balls.

He also is team oriented, given his answer when Halley asked about the biggest thing he learned this year: "A lesson I learned from Trent Dilfer. He was telling us in his career, he struggled the first couple of years with being a top pick and trying to live up to that. When he got to the Ravens, he made himself worry about the team goals and not his own. That's when everything works."

Greg Biggins of Scout said Martell "plays with a poise and maturity beyond his years and has an incredible work ethic off the field," which will likely endear him to Buckeyes fans in the near future.

Saturday's game will give him a chance to work against some of the best defensive prospects in the country and provide a taste of what life will be like in a Big Ten East Division that features formidable defenses in Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.

Shaun Wade, DB, East

Like Martell, defensive back Shaun Wade was included as a player to watch because he was named the USA Today High School Sports Defensive Player of the Year, per Halley.

Wade will join Martell on the Buckeyes next year, and it is a testament to Urban Meyer's recruiting ability that he landed the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in one class. Ohio State may have lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, but the future is littered with award-winning players.

According to USA Today, Wade led Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Florida, to its fourth straight state title this season and tallied 63 tackles and seven interceptions in the process. He also hauled in six touchdown catches as a two-way threat.

Hudl captured some of the plays that surely caught Ohio State's eye in the recruiting process:

Wade is a 4-star recruit, per Scout, and checks in at 6'2". That size helps him cover more ground at the cornerback spot and allows him to play off receivers if needed because of his reach.

With so many top-notch quarterbacks participating in Saturday's game, there will be plenty of throwing. Wade will have the chance to work in one-on-one coverage throughout the game against some of the best playmakers in the country and can demonstrate his ability in press coverage and in zone looks.

A.J. Epenesa, DL, East

While A.J. Epenesa wasn't named a Player of the Year by USA Today, he makes the cut here because he has the potential to take away the spotlight from so many offensive stars on Saturday.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports called him the alpha dog of the East Team performers on Thursday and described the dominant playmaker:

It happens in flashes. We'll see A.J. Epenesa rag doll an offensive lineman in front of him. We'll see him uncoil his 269-pound frame and burst past an offensive tackle. On Thursday there were several of those flashes. In one play, he left a right tackle standing in cement as he sacked Hunter Johnson. On another, he forced a scramble out of the quarterback because he had driving an offensive guard into the middle of the pocket. He disrupted a run during the inside run period forcing a tackle for minimal gain. Epenesa is just a physical specimen who continues to look like a future force for Iowa.

Hudl shared some of Epenesa's highlights:

The Iowa commit is a 5-star recruit, per Scout, and the anchor of the Hawkeyes' class. He checks in at 6'5" and 260 pounds and boasts the sheer size to overpower offensive linemen in one-on-one scenarios, which he will likely prove on Saturday against some of the nation's best.

He is also athletic enough to burst past the edge when necessary, which is what makes him such a talented prospect.

Casual observers will likely tune into Saturday's game to see the offensive skill players dazzle with touchdown runs and catches, but Epenesa can serve as a game-plan wrecker for the East side.

Between Epenesa and Wade, Martell and the rest of the West quarterbacks could be in for a long day in San Antonio.