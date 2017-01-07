Army All-American Bowl Roster 2017: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Before Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson and Ezekiel Elliott were making plays on college campuses and in NFL stadiums, they were participants in the Army All-American Bowl.

This year's version will once again pit some of the nation's elite football prospects against each other in an East vs. West showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio. College football fans across the country will get the opportunity to see the stars of tomorrow perform at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, per the game's official website.

With that in mind, here is a look at the rosters listed on the game's official website, as well as some recruits to watch in the annual event.

2017 Army All-American Bowl Rosters
East
Number Name Position State
3 Cam Akers RB MS
14 Tray Bishop RB GA
17 Tarik Black WR CT
1 D.D. Bowie WR MS
68 Nick Brahms OL FL
23 Motaric Brown DB AR
97 Joseph Bulovas K LA
22 Ty Chandler RB TN
42 Tucker Day P TN
78 D'Ante Demery OL GA
99 A.J. Epenesa DL IL
35 Justin Foster LB NC
11 Jake Fromm QB GA
10 Willie Gay LB MS
53 Mitch Hall LS NC
5 Mike Harley WR FL
18 Jeremiah Holloman WR GA
56 Creed Humphrey OL OK
31 Devon Hunter DB VA
52 Deron Irving-Bey DL MI
21 Donovan Johnson DB MI
15 Hunter Johnson QB IN
72 Netori Johnson OL GA
80 Cole Kmet TE IL
4 Richard LeCounte DB GA
67 Joshua Lugg OL PA
29 D.J. Matthews WR FL
13 Nathan McBride LB GA
16 Davis Mills QB GA
30 Tadarian Moultry LB AL
58 Josh Myers OL OH
2 Hamsah Nasirildeen DB NC
55 Ja'len Parks DL FL
20 Jarez Parks DL FL
9 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR MI
6 Jacob Phillips LB TN
60 Kendall Randolph OL AL
98 Rutger Reitmaier DL TN
27 Henry Ruggs WR AL
77 Tedarrell Slaton Jr. OL FL
8 OrTre Smith WR SC
91 Aubrey Solomon DL GA
7 D'Andre Swift RB PA
12 Tua Tagovailoa QB HI
27 Ambry Thomas DB MI
54 Andrew Thomas OL GA
25 Shaun Wade DB FL
59 Jordan Williams DL VA
24 Chase Young DL MD
West
Number Name State
26 Salvon Ahmed DB WA
20 Robert Barnes DB TX
25 Eno Benjamin RB TX
28 Bubba Bolden DB NV
99 Earnest Brown DL TX
6 Baron Browning LB TX
13 Jamire Calvin WR CA
11 Stephen Carr RB CA
76 Wyatt Davis OL CA
22 J.K. Dobbins RB TX
10 Levi Draper LB OK
9 Hunter Echols DL CA
66 Chuck Filiaga OL TX
19 Thomas Fletcher LS FL
16 Haskell Garrett DL NV
21 Addison Gumbs LB CA
2 Najee Harris RB CA
5 Darnay Holmes DB CA
63 Odua Isibor DL AZ
77 Austin Jackson OL AZ
24 K.J. Jarrell DB AZ
31 Greg Johnson DB CA
7 Jaylon Johnson DB CA
88 Ty Jones WR UT
29 Bruce Jordan-Swilling LB LA
68 Derek Kerstetter OL TX
23 Deommodore Lenoir DB CA
4 Joseph Lewis WR CA
81 Tyjon Lindsey WR NV
75 Walker Little OL TX
14 Omar Manning WR TX
18 Tate Martell QB NV
8 Oliver Martin WR IA
12 Dylan McCaffrey QB CO
73 Jake Moretti OL CO
62 Brett Neilon OL CA
34 Ariel Ngata LB CA
56 Sampson Niu LB CA
1 Jeffrey Okudah DB TX
84 Colby Parkinson TE CA
92 Jayden Peevy DL TX
15 Jaelan Phillips DL CA
54 Kanan Ray OL CA
3 Shawn Robinson QB TX
17 Brandon Ruiz K AZ
70 Foster Sarell OL WA
27 DeVonta Smith WR LA
96 Adam Stack P HI
55 Isaiah Thomas DL OK
78 Jay Tufele DL UT
51 Marlon Tuipulotu DL OR
79 Tristan Wirfs OL IA

Source: USArmyAllAmericanBowl.com

                  

Players to Watch

Tate Martell, QB, West

Las Vegas quarterback Tate Martell is one of the players to watch because he was named the USA Today High School Sports Offensive Player of the Year, per Jim Halley of USA Today.

According to USA Today, he led the Bishop Gorman Gaels to a 15-0 record this season and didn't lose a single game in three years as a starter. What's more, the Gaels won their eighth straight state title thanks largely to Martell's 2,362 passing yards, 1,257 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns.

Hudl shared some of the highlights that made Martell such a highly regarded recruit:

The Ohio State commit is a 5-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 2 quarterback in the entire 2017 class. He can make plays with his arm and legs and has the accuracy to connect on underneath routes and the arm strength to find receivers on deep balls.

He also is team oriented, given his answer when Halley asked about the biggest thing he learned this year: "A lesson I learned from Trent Dilfer. He was telling us in his career, he struggled the first couple of years with being a top pick and trying to live up to that. When he got to the Ravens, he made himself worry about the team goals and not his own. That's when everything works."

Greg Biggins of Scout said Martell "plays with a poise and maturity beyond his years and has an incredible work ethic off the field," which will likely endear him to Buckeyes fans in the near future.

Saturday's game will give him a chance to work against some of the best defensive prospects in the country and provide a taste of what life will be like in a Big Ten East Division that features formidable defenses in Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.

                                 

Shaun Wade, DB, East

Like Martell, defensive back Shaun Wade was included as a player to watch because he was named the USA Today High School Sports Defensive Player of the Year, per Halley.

Wade will join Martell on the Buckeyes next year, and it is a testament to Urban Meyer's recruiting ability that he landed the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in one class. Ohio State may have lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, but the future is littered with award-winning players.

According to USA Today, Wade led Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Florida, to its fourth straight state title this season and tallied 63 tackles and seven interceptions in the process. He also hauled in six touchdown catches as a two-way threat.

Hudl captured some of the plays that surely caught Ohio State's eye in the recruiting process:

Wade is a 4-star recruit, per Scout, and checks in at 6'2". That size helps him cover more ground at the cornerback spot and allows him to play off receivers if needed because of his reach.

With so many top-notch quarterbacks participating in Saturday's game, there will be plenty of throwing. Wade will have the chance to work in one-on-one coverage throughout the game against some of the best playmakers in the country and can demonstrate his ability in press coverage and in zone looks.

                                       

A.J. Epenesa, DL, East

While A.J. Epenesa wasn't named a Player of the Year by USA Today, he makes the cut here because he has the potential to take away the spotlight from so many offensive stars on Saturday.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports called him the alpha dog of the East Team performers on Thursday and described the dominant playmaker:

It happens in flashes. We'll see A.J. Epenesa rag doll an offensive lineman in front of him. We'll see him uncoil his 269-pound frame and burst past an offensive tackle. On Thursday there were several of those flashes. In one play, he left a right tackle standing in cement as he sacked Hunter Johnson. On another, he forced a scramble out of the quarterback because he had driving an offensive guard into the middle of the pocket. He disrupted a run during the inside run period forcing a tackle for minimal gain. Epenesa is just a physical specimen who continues to look like a future force for Iowa.

Hudl shared some of Epenesa's highlights:

The Iowa commit is a 5-star recruit, per Scout, and the anchor of the Hawkeyes' class. He checks in at 6'5" and 260 pounds and boasts the sheer size to overpower offensive linemen in one-on-one scenarios, which he will likely prove on Saturday against some of the nation's best.

He is also athletic enough to burst past the edge when necessary, which is what makes him such a talented prospect.

Casual observers will likely tune into Saturday's game to see the offensive skill players dazzle with touchdown runs and catches, but Epenesa can serve as a game-plan wrecker for the East side.

Between Epenesa and Wade, Martell and the rest of the West quarterbacks could be in for a long day in San Antonio.

