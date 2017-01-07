Army All-American Bowl Roster 2017: Breaking Down Top Recruits in Marquee Game

Before Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson and Ezekiel Elliott were making plays on college campuses and in NFL stadiums, they were participants in the Army All-American Bowl.
This year's version will once again pit some of the nation's elite football prospects against each other in an East vs. West showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio. College football fans across the country will get the opportunity to see the stars of tomorrow perform at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, per the game's official website.
With that in mind, here is a look at the rosters listed on the game's official website, as well as some recruits to watch in the annual event.
|East
|Number
|Name
|Position
|State
|3
|Cam Akers
|RB
|MS
|14
|Tray Bishop
|RB
|GA
|17
|Tarik Black
|WR
|CT
|1
|D.D. Bowie
|WR
|MS
|68
|Nick Brahms
|OL
|FL
|23
|Motaric Brown
|DB
|AR
|97
|Joseph Bulovas
|K
|LA
|22
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|TN
|42
|Tucker Day
|P
|TN
|78
|D'Ante Demery
|OL
|GA
|99
|A.J. Epenesa
|DL
|IL
|35
|Justin Foster
|LB
|NC
|11
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|GA
|10
|Willie Gay
|LB
|MS
|53
|Mitch Hall
|LS
|NC
|5
|Mike Harley
|WR
|FL
|18
|Jeremiah Holloman
|WR
|GA
|56
|Creed Humphrey
|OL
|OK
|31
|Devon Hunter
|DB
|VA
|52
|Deron Irving-Bey
|DL
|MI
|21
|Donovan Johnson
|DB
|MI
|15
|Hunter Johnson
|QB
|IN
|72
|Netori Johnson
|OL
|GA
|80
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|IL
|4
|Richard LeCounte
|DB
|GA
|67
|Joshua Lugg
|OL
|PA
|29
|D.J. Matthews
|WR
|FL
|13
|Nathan McBride
|LB
|GA
|16
|Davis Mills
|QB
|GA
|30
|Tadarian Moultry
|LB
|AL
|58
|Josh Myers
|OL
|OH
|2
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|DB
|NC
|55
|Ja'len Parks
|DL
|FL
|20
|Jarez Parks
|DL
|FL
|9
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|MI
|6
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|TN
|60
|Kendall Randolph
|OL
|AL
|98
|Rutger Reitmaier
|DL
|TN
|27
|Henry Ruggs
|WR
|AL
|77
|Tedarrell Slaton Jr.
|OL
|FL
|8
|OrTre Smith
|WR
|SC
|91
|Aubrey Solomon
|DL
|GA
|7
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|PA
|12
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|HI
|27
|Ambry Thomas
|DB
|MI
|54
|Andrew Thomas
|OL
|GA
|25
|Shaun Wade
|DB
|FL
|59
|Jordan Williams
|DL
|VA
|24
|Chase Young
|DL
|MD
|West
|Number
|Name
|State
|26
|Salvon Ahmed
|DB
|WA
|20
|Robert Barnes
|DB
|TX
|25
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|TX
|28
|Bubba Bolden
|DB
|NV
|99
|Earnest Brown
|DL
|TX
|6
|Baron Browning
|LB
|TX
|13
|Jamire Calvin
|WR
|CA
|11
|Stephen Carr
|RB
|CA
|76
|Wyatt Davis
|OL
|CA
|22
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|TX
|10
|Levi Draper
|LB
|OK
|9
|Hunter Echols
|DL
|CA
|66
|Chuck Filiaga
|OL
|TX
|19
|Thomas Fletcher
|LS
|FL
|16
|Haskell Garrett
|DL
|NV
|21
|Addison Gumbs
|LB
|CA
|2
|Najee Harris
|RB
|CA
|5
|Darnay Holmes
|DB
|CA
|63
|Odua Isibor
|DL
|AZ
|77
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|AZ
|24
|K.J. Jarrell
|DB
|AZ
|31
|Greg Johnson
|DB
|CA
|7
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|CA
|88
|Ty Jones
|WR
|UT
|29
|Bruce Jordan-Swilling
|LB
|LA
|68
|Derek Kerstetter
|OL
|TX
|23
|Deommodore Lenoir
|DB
|CA
|4
|Joseph Lewis
|WR
|CA
|81
|Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|NV
|75
|Walker Little
|OL
|TX
|14
|Omar Manning
|WR
|TX
|18
|Tate Martell
|QB
|NV
|8
|Oliver Martin
|WR
|IA
|12
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB
|CO
|73
|Jake Moretti
|OL
|CO
|62
|Brett Neilon
|OL
|CA
|34
|Ariel Ngata
|LB
|CA
|56
|Sampson Niu
|LB
|CA
|1
|Jeffrey Okudah
|DB
|TX
|84
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|CA
|92
|Jayden Peevy
|DL
|TX
|15
|Jaelan Phillips
|DL
|CA
|54
|Kanan Ray
|OL
|CA
|3
|Shawn Robinson
|QB
|TX
|17
|Brandon Ruiz
|K
|AZ
|70
|Foster Sarell
|OL
|WA
|27
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|LA
|96
|Adam Stack
|P
|HI
|55
|Isaiah Thomas
|DL
|OK
|78
|Jay Tufele
|DL
|UT
|51
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|DL
|OR
|79
|Tristan Wirfs
|OL
|IA
Source: USArmyAllAmericanBowl.com
Players to Watch
Tate Martell, QB, West
Las Vegas quarterback Tate Martell is one of the players to watch because he was named the USA Today High School Sports Offensive Player of the Year, per Jim Halley of USA Today.
According to USA Today, he led the Bishop Gorman Gaels to a 15-0 record this season and didn't lose a single game in three years as a starter. What's more, the Gaels won their eighth straight state title thanks largely to Martell's 2,362 passing yards, 1,257 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns.
Hudl shared some of the highlights that made Martell such a highly regarded recruit:
The Ohio State commit is a 5-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 2 quarterback in the entire 2017 class. He can make plays with his arm and legs and has the accuracy to connect on underneath routes and the arm strength to find receivers on deep balls.
He also is team oriented, given his answer when Halley asked about the biggest thing he learned this year: "A lesson I learned from Trent Dilfer. He was telling us in his career, he struggled the first couple of years with being a top pick and trying to live up to that. When he got to the Ravens, he made himself worry about the team goals and not his own. That's when everything works."
Greg Biggins of Scout said Martell "plays with a poise and maturity beyond his years and has an incredible work ethic off the field," which will likely endear him to Buckeyes fans in the near future.
Saturday's game will give him a chance to work against some of the best defensive prospects in the country and provide a taste of what life will be like in a Big Ten East Division that features formidable defenses in Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.
Shaun Wade, DB, East
Like Martell, defensive back Shaun Wade was included as a player to watch because he was named the USA Today High School Sports Defensive Player of the Year, per Halley.
Wade will join Martell on the Buckeyes next year, and it is a testament to Urban Meyer's recruiting ability that he landed the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in one class. Ohio State may have lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff, but the future is littered with award-winning players.
According to USA Today, Wade led Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Florida, to its fourth straight state title this season and tallied 63 tackles and seven interceptions in the process. He also hauled in six touchdown catches as a two-way threat.
Hudl captured some of the plays that surely caught Ohio State's eye in the recruiting process:
Wade is a 4-star recruit, per Scout, and checks in at 6'2". That size helps him cover more ground at the cornerback spot and allows him to play off receivers if needed because of his reach.
With so many top-notch quarterbacks participating in Saturday's game, there will be plenty of throwing. Wade will have the chance to work in one-on-one coverage throughout the game against some of the best playmakers in the country and can demonstrate his ability in press coverage and in zone looks.
A.J. Epenesa, DL, East
While A.J. Epenesa wasn't named a Player of the Year by USA Today, he makes the cut here because he has the potential to take away the spotlight from so many offensive stars on Saturday.
Barton Simmons of 247Sports called him the alpha dog of the East Team performers on Thursday and described the dominant playmaker:
It happens in flashes. We'll see A.J. Epenesa rag doll an offensive lineman in front of him. We'll see him uncoil his 269-pound frame and burst past an offensive tackle. On Thursday there were several of those flashes. In one play, he left a right tackle standing in cement as he sacked Hunter Johnson. On another, he forced a scramble out of the quarterback because he had driving an offensive guard into the middle of the pocket. He disrupted a run during the inside run period forcing a tackle for minimal gain. Epenesa is just a physical specimen who continues to look like a future force for Iowa.
Hudl shared some of Epenesa's highlights:
The Iowa commit is a 5-star recruit, per Scout, and the anchor of the Hawkeyes' class. He checks in at 6'5" and 260 pounds and boasts the sheer size to overpower offensive linemen in one-on-one scenarios, which he will likely prove on Saturday against some of the nation's best.
He is also athletic enough to burst past the edge when necessary, which is what makes him such a talented prospect.
Casual observers will likely tune into Saturday's game to see the offensive skill players dazzle with touchdown runs and catches, but Epenesa can serve as a game-plan wrecker for the East side.
Between Epenesa and Wade, Martell and the rest of the West quarterbacks could be in for a long day in San Antonio.