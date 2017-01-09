Midseason Grades for Each Golden State Warriors Player

15. Damian Jones, C

For the second consecutive season, Golden State has a rookie getting the NBA's version of a medical redshirt. Damian Jones, slowed out of the gate by an offseason pectoral tear, has made a single, scoreless appearance for the Dubs. But the athletic 6'10" center has been able to get some seasoning in the NBA Development League, where he's averaged 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 points over 13 outings.

Grade: Incomplete

14. Anderson Varejao, C

There's a reason Anderson Varejao occupies one of the Warriors' roster spots. But it seemingly has nothing to do with the 34-year-old's on-court ability. He's only seen action in nine games, misfiring on six of his eight field-goal attempts and nearly matching his assists (seven) with turnovers (six).

Grade: D-

13. James Michael McAdoo, PF

The longer James Michael McAdoo has been with the Warriors, the less intriguing he's become. His minutes average has decreased each of the past two seasons (from 9.1 as a rookie to 5.9), and all progress with his offensive development has stalled. In 83 minutes, he's managed just 17 points (on 40 percent shooting) and fewer assists (three) than turnovers (four) or fouls (five).

Grade: D

12. Kevon Looney, PF

Hey, look: an actual rotation player—sort of. Kevon Looney doesn't always see the floor, but he gets the call more often than not. The 6'9" sophomore is more like an NBA rookie, since his actual freshman campaign consisted of only five outings sandwiched between hip surgeries. But the good news is the 20-year-old doesn't look like a novice when he steps between the lines.

"He's just a guy who has a good feel for the game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, per Bay Area News Group's Carl Steward. "He's a good rebounder and understands NBA defense. ... He just does a good, solid job out there."

With Golden State seeking championship redemption, a "good, solid job" only goes so far. While Looney hasn't been able to tap into his offensive arsenal yet, he deserves some credit for carving out a useful role as an energetic big (10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes).

Grade: C

11. JaVale McGee, C

JaVale McGee entered with only a training camp invite and has since secured not only a roster spot but an actual (near) nightly role. When he stays within himself—he's still prone to a Shaqtin' a Fool blunder here or there—he can make an impact as a human pogo stick. He feasts on point-blank chances (career-high 64.8 percent shooting) and has already matched his highest game total since 2012-13 (34).



Grade: C+