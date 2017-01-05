Lamar Odom Completes Rehab Stint: Latest Comments and Reaction

Former NBA forward Lamar Odom has completed a stint at a rehabilitation facility where he spent the last 35 days to prevent a relapse into drug abuse.

TMZ reported the news Thursday, adding Odom would return to his Los Angeles home following the stay. Odom, 37, checked himself into rehab in December, near the birthday of his infant son who died in June 2006.

The TMZ report indicated Odom was also having a difficult time following the finalization of his divorce from reality star Khloe Kardashian. TMZ reported Odom was originally planning on staying in rehab for 60 days.

The 2010-11 NBA Sixth Man of the Year struggled with substance-abuse issues in the latter part of his playing days and after his departure from basketball. In October 2015, Odom nearly died after being found unconscious on a cocktail of drugs at a Nevada brothel. He was placed on life support and was in a coma for multiple days before slowly recovering over the course of a few months.

While he has made a few public appearances, Odom has kept a low profile since his release from the hospital last year. He appeared on The Doctors program in December and discussed his mindset at the time of the overdose.

"I wasn't in a good place mentally—especially mentally before the incident happened. My wife at the time (and I were) going through some things, and I was in a dark place," Odom told Dr. Travis Stork, per Nicole Bitette of the New York Daily News.

Photographers spotted Odom drinking last year; however, there is no indication he checked back into rehab because of a relapse. TMZ categorized his stay as a "preventative measure."

