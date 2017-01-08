AJ Styles vs. John Cena Is Perfect WWE Feud to Further Push The Phenomenal One

On Jan. 29, John Cena will challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in a match that will reignite one of 2016's greatest rivalries.

The contest, SmackDown's main event contribution to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, has the potential to be a Match of the Year candidate, just as the previous encounters between the two iconic stars of this era have been.

More importantly, though, it is the match Styles needs to further legitimize his championship reign.

To this point, Styles' title reign has been defined by a series of matches with Dean Ambrose, consumed by a side story involving James Ellsworth and enhanced by a year-ending Triple Threat match victory over Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

But there is still the sense that Styles needs a definitive performance in a high-profile match to cement his championship reign as one of the best in recent memory. That will come in the form of his showdown with wrestling's biggest star at one of WWE's premier extravaganzas.

Star Power Breeds Credibility

One of the biggest complaints about Styles' championship reign to this point is the lack of bona fide stars for Styles to work with. Ambrose is a popular babyface, but he is hardly a household name. Beating him does not carry the same meaning as pinning someone like Cena, who has the respect of fans beyond the loyal WWE fanbase.

Cena is a household name. He transcends the wrestling world and has entered the households of non-fans through movies and television. He recently hosted Saturday Night Live and will continue to make appearances on the big screen through 2017.

More importantly for Styles' sake, Cena is one of wrestling's most decorated stars. He has accomplished everything there is to accomplish, and unlike Ambrose, beating him means something.

Remember the surprise fans experienced when The Phenomenal One pinned Cena clean at SummerSlam? Cena has been protected to such an extent by WWE Creative—through strong booking and a mythical, good-guy character—that a clean victory over him lends instant credibility.

Styles already benefited from one such win.

Imagine if he heads into Royal Rumble in San Antonio and defeats Cena again.

Even if he fails to successfully retain his title, Styles will continue to build the reputation of an elite star by proxy alone.

Building SmackDown Live

Not only does working with Cena help strengthen Styles' stature in the WWE Universe, but it also significantly boosts SmackDown Live's visibility. Long considered the "B" show of WWE, SmackDown now touts the premier rivalry, featuring the franchise star.

What does that do for the WWE champion?

As the face of the brand, it elevates his star.

Styles is the centerpiece of the brand. He is the man around whom the top programs are built. When SmackDown is strengthened by a program with the magnitude of Cena-Styles, he benefits. His significance in the grand scheme of the WWE puzzle is heightened.

It was not until Styles clashed with Cena that his true potential as a legitimate main event attraction was realized. That star will only burn brighter in the second chapter of his feud with wrestling's most prominent figure.