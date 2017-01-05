WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of Jan. 5

For the first time since his return to WWE, Goldberg came face-to-face with like-it-or-not heir apparent Roman Reigns. Reigns and Goldberg shared a dual spear on Braun Strowman before respectfully acknowledging each other in what was a tease for an unlikely match at WrestleMania.

Since WWE is currently saddled with Brock Lesnar, it would be shocking if the Royal Rumble match—which features both Lesnar and Goldberg—didn’t set up some type of showdown between the two part-time stars at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Reigns, who will be competing against Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, could find himself in a number of scenarios. There’s no guarantee Reigns will win the Universal Championship from Owens at the Royal Rumble. In fact, given the constant teasing of dissension between Owens and Chris Jericho, Jericho should be considered a slight favorite to win the Rumble after announcing himself as an entrant this week.

Win or lose at the Rumble, Reigns could be headed for a match against Strowman at WrestleMania, with an outside chance of somehow getting involved in the Lesnar-Goldberg main event.