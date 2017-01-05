WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of Jan. 5

WWE’s debut of Bring it to the Table, which showcases a promising format in the vein of ESPN’s First Take, wound up being a worked-shoot, kayfabe mess.
A debate show about pro wrestling is something that can easily attract WWE’s always-opinionated fanbase, and few wrestling personalities are more fitting for this style of show than JBL and Paul Heyman, but the execution was awful.
The unlikable Peter Rosenberg, representing the voice of the fan, served as a spineless, pandering host who backed down the second Heyman or JBL pushed back on any of his opinions. Rosenberg’s role as a host was muddled by his constant interactions with JBL and Heyman, who would have been better served debating each other while Rosenberg acted as more of a moderator.
In fact, Heyman and JBL barely looked one another in the eye for the entire 30-minute broadcast. JBL referred to Heyman as Mr. Heyman while Heyman did the same for his co-star. This wasn’t a debate show; it was more like small-claims court.
This is an exciting premise for a show that is in desperate need of retooling. A good chunk of WWE Network subscribers are hardcore wrestling fans who are interested in the honest opinions of wrestling luminaries regarding hot topics. When Heyman or JBL become disingenuously complimentary in areas that are begging to be criticized (like the much-maligned cruiserweight division that was lauded by Heyman), many WWE subscribers will roll their eyes and move on.
During an awkward “yay/boo” segment, not a single topic was booed or criticized. We're not asking for negativity, just honesty.
What makes Talking Smack such a great show is its free-flowing nature, where fans get to see real, honest moments mixed in with storylines. None of that was apparent on this show, which came off like a half-hour public service announcement for WWE.