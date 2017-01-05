WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of Jan. 5

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of Jan. 5
Credit: WWE.com
2.5K
Reads
24
Comments

The first week of the new year also means we're on the road to the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, and WWE has no shortage of entertaining, controversial and downright bizarre stories.

New programs on the WWE Network raised a few eyebrows, while The Miz’s continued dissension with the entire SmackDown brand could end in his departure.

And in a week where Goldberg and Roman Reigns stood in the same ring for the first time, WWE has officially kicked off WrestleMania season.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM