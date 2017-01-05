Andrew Bogut Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Mavericks Center

With the Dallas Mavericks in the unfamiliar position as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the future of center Andrew Bogut is uncertain.

Continue for updates.

Bogut Drawing Trade Interest

Thursday, Jan. 5

Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, multiple teams have shown interest in trading for Bogut.

Bogut said he hasn't asked for a trade, but due to the team's 11-24 record, "there's a chance that I get traded."

The Mavericks acquired Bogut in the offseason after his previous team, the Golden State Warriors, signed Kevin Durant and needed to make roster moves to create cap space.

The transition to Dallas hasn't worked out well for Bogut or the team. He's played in 19 of the Mavs' 35 games and is averaging a career low 3.3 points per game.

Bogut's time with the Mavericks was likely to be short-lived anyway, as he's playing out the final year of his contract this season. If he was having a big season and helping the team make the playoffs, there could have been some consideration for working out a new deal.

Instead, Bogut has said he sees his time in Dallas basically as a one-and-done situation.

“Thankfully, I’m a free agent here, so I only have a couple of months more here and then will most likely move on,” Bogut told Australia's Sky Sports Radio (h/t ESPN.com). “I don’t see myself hanging around with everything that’s gone on. It will be an interesting six months ahead.”

If the Mavericks decide to move on from Bogut by executing a trade, they are likely only going to get salary relief without any notable assets to help build for the future.

This has been a disastrous season for the Mavericks, who have only missed the playoffs once since 2001. Bogut's desire to find a new home sounds like it could end up resulting in him being traded before the Feb. 18 deadline.