All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Team

First Team: Deontay Burnett, USC
Explosive and clutch. Not a bad combination.
Deontay Burnett entered the Rose Bowl with a respectable 43 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns. However, he torched Penn State for 13 receptions, 164 yards and three scores, including the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter on the wrong route.
"What Tay's actually supposed to do is keep a straight line, not necessarily run a post like that," quarterback Sam Darnold said, according to Zach Helfand of the Los Angeles Times. "But just the player that he is, he made a play, and I saw him."
First Team: Olabisi Johnson, Colorado State
Michael Gallup seemed primed for a dominant day against Idaho's shaky pass defense, and he caught three touchdowns. But the real story? Gallup wasn't even Colorado State's most productive target.
Olabisi Johnson shredded the Vandals for 265 yards and two scores on seven catches, all of which were career-high marks.
Although the Rams lost 61-50, Johnson set the single-game program record for receiving yards.
Second Team: Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech
The most prolific slot receiver in the country, Trent Taylor capped his college career in style. He collected 12 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns during Louisiana Tech's wild 48-45 triumph of Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Second Team: KD Cannon, Baylor
KD Cannon's first touchdown catch will be a fixture on bowl season highlight reels. The speedster was far from finished, though. Cannon exploded for 14 catches, 226 yards and two scores while Baylor upended Boise State 31-12 in the Cactus Bowl.