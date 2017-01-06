Army All-American Bowl 2017: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

The next crop of college football and potentially NFL stars will meet Saturday for the annual showcase of some of the nation's top high school players.

There is plenty of intrigue in the 2017 edition of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, with numerous high-profile commitments expected along with a strong group of prospects.

Let's take a look at the game's schedule, as well as peek at some of the top recruits expected to play in the contest. Full rosters for each team can be found at the game's official website.

2017 U.S. Army All-American Game Schedule Date Location Start Time (ET) Network Saturday, Jan. 7 Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas 1 p.m. NBC usarmyallamericanbowl.com

As expected, several national powerhouses are well represented in San Antonio. Yet, three programs lead the way in terms of the amount of commits, as 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong notes:

Eight future Georgia Bulldogs will take the field, and the team has players in several different units.

Quarterback Jake Fromm leads the group as the highest rated player nationally at No. 29. The strong-arm signal-caller will command the East team, but he will have help from fellow Georgia commits. Running backs Tray Bishop and D'Andre Swift, offensive linemen D'Antne Demery and Netori Johnson, receiver Jeremiah Holloman, defensive back Richard LeCounte, and linebacker Nate McBride.

The Bulldogs boast the second-ranked class nationally, which is a huge win for head coach Kirby Smart considering the inconsistent season his team endured in 2016.

Ohio State also has a healthy showing, and quarterback Tate Martell looks like a potential All-Big Ten talent for the Buckeyes. Take a look at his dual-threat ability, courtesy of Max Preps, which should translate perfectly for Ohio State's offensive scheme:

Martell could be a MVP candidate in this game, and he will be joined by future Ohio State stars Saturday in cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Chase Young.

There are several other players that also stand out as MVP favorites. Michigan commit Dylan McCaffrey and uncommitted receiver Joseph Lewis could combine for a dangerous passing combination for the West team. Florida State commit Cam Akers could also explode for a big day, as he could be the best playmaker on the field.

Let his highlights illustrate that dynamic ability, courtesy of Max Preps:

Najee Harris is another big name who seems destined to shine on Saturday. The nation's No. 1 player possesses a rare blend of powerful size and exceptional speed that will surely stand out among his peers, and the Alabama commit will likely stand out next season in the SEC.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports reported Thursday that Harris is expected to enroll at Alabama, despite some uncertainty about where he would play next season. This should eliminate some of the drama from Harris' appearance in San Antonio, which can allow to showcase this type of talent, via Max Preps:

Saturday will also feature big-time commitments. The nation's top offensive lineman in Foster Sarell will announce his college decision, as will the No. 1 cornerback in Darnay Holmes and No. 1 athlete Jeffrey Okudah among others.

The game looks to be an excellent preview of some of college football's next crop of superstars, and expect plenty of fireworks from the players mentioned above.

Recruiting information is according to Scout.com.