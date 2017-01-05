Edwin Encarnacion to Indians: Takeaways from DH's Introductory Press Conference

The Cleveland Indians officially introduced prized free-agent signing Edwin Encarnacion on Thursday.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported the sides finalized a three-year, $60 million contract after the former Toronto Blue Jays slugger passed a physical Wednesday. The deal also includes a fourth-year club option worth $25 million.

Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com highlighted the donning of the Tribe jersey for the first time:

How does he look? pic.twitter.com/XqotU7Ci0G — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) January 5, 2017

Chris Antonetti, the Indians' president of baseball operations, admitted the reigning American League champions weren't sure they could make this type of offseason splash, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

"At the start of the offseason, we didn't think this was possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet noted Encarnacion called Cleveland a "perfect fit," even though there's a part of him that's struggled with moving on from the Blue Jays.

Now that Encarnacion is a member of the Indians, Tom Withers of the Associated Press pointed out the star's focus has shifted to one thing: capturing the championship that slipped through Cleveland's grasp against the Chicago Cubs in last season's Fall Classic.

"I believe in this team, and I believe we can win the World Series," Encarnacion said.

OddsShark noted the oddsmakers agree the Indians are once again a serious threat to capture the American League pennant. They rank second behind only the Boston Red Sox in the current AL odds and third overall, with the defending champion Cubs the favorite to repeat as champions.

Encarnacion will carry a heavy burden if Cleveland is going to live up to those expectations. The Dominican Republic native has been one of the game's best power hitters over the past five years. He's hit at least 34 home runs every year during that stretch, including 42 homers last season for Toronto.

The 33-year-old marquee addition will probably split time between first base and designated hitter with Carlos Santana. They'll combine with Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez to form a terrific top six in the order if Brantley can stay healthy after missing most of 2016.