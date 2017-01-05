5 Ways Seth Rollins Can Achieve a Career Year in WWE in 2017

Seth Rollins' return to WWE after knee surgery led to a disappointing year. After a red-hot 2015, The Architect was a stack of damp dynamite that just wouldn't light in 2016.

Talent wasn't the issue—booking was.

WWE had Rollins running in place, as his rivalry with Triple H never left the starting block. His list of opponents didn't vary enough. The lines the company fed him were too often hackneyed and childish.

To give Rollins room to regain the momentum he had when he was world champion and WWE's cocky king, things have to change in 2017. For Rollins to have a career year, WWE must pit him against rivals who will propel him. It has to refine and refocus his character.

The following is a look at those fixes and what ingredients will add up to a stellar 2017 for Rollins.