BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Dates, Draw, Live Stream, TV Info and Preview

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
The 2017 BDO World Darts Championship begins on Saturday at the Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey. Top players such as defending champion Scott Waites will attempt to dominate this prestigious tournament.

Waites' competition is likely to be intense, though, with 2016 beaten finalist Jeff Smith also involved, along with Glen Durrant.

Meanwhile, the women's event will see top seed Deta Hedman and defending champion Trina Gulliver challenged closely by Lisa Ashton and Dutch player Aileen de Graaf.

Before a look at the schedule and viewing details, here's what the draw looks like for each bracket:

Here's the women's bracket:

2017 BDO World Darts Championship Draw: Men's Bracket
Round Player vs. Player
Preliminary Seigo Asada vs. Jeff Smith
Preliminary Raymond Smith vs. Davy van Baelen
Preliminary Dennis Nilsson vs. Ryan Joyce
Preliminary David Cameron vs. Jimmy Hendriks
Preliminary Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Willem Mandigers
Preliminary Craig Caldwell vs. Dennis Harbour
Preliminary Tom Sawyer vs. Paul Hogan
Preliminary Roger Janssen vs. Mark McGrath
First (1) Glen Durrant vs. Nick Kenny
First (16) Martin Phillips vs. Sawyer/Hogan
First (8) Dennis Labanauskas vs. Conan Whitehead
First (9) Wesley Harms vs. Ratajski/Mandigers
First (5) Martin Adams vs. Nilsson/Joyce
First (12) Brian Dawson vs. Asada/Smith
First (4) Jamie Hughes vs. Martin Atkins
First (13) Jim Williams vs. Tony O'Shea
First (2) Scott Mitchell vs. Janssen/McGrath
First (15) Geert De Vos vs. Smith/Van Baelen
First (7) Dean Reynolds vs. Pip Blackwell
First (10) Darryl Fitton vs. Wouter Vaes
First (6) Scott Waites vs. Caldwell/Harbour
First (11) Mark McGeeney vs. James Hurrell
First (3) Danny Noppert vs. Cameron/Hendriks
First (14) Richard Veenstra vs. Ross Montgomery

BDODarts.com

Here are the dates and viewing information for each match:

Dates: Saturday, January 7 to Sunday, January 15

Times: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. GMT (afternoon session), 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (evening session)

TV Info: Channel 4 (afternoon coverage), BT Sport (evening coverage).

Live Stream: BT Sport App.

           

Preview

Waites may be the champion, but it's 46-year-old Durrant who enters this year's tournament as the top seed. The top man in the British Darts Organisation rankings has even been catching the eye of those involved with the Professional Darts Corporation.

2017 BDO World Darts Championship Draw: Women's Bracket
Round Player vs. Player
First (1) Deta Hedman vs. Casey Gallagher
First (8) Corrine Hammond vs. Patricia Farrell
First (5) Lorraine Winstanely vs. Anca Zijlstra
First (4) Anastasia Dobromyslova vs. Rhian Griffiths
First (2) Lisa Ashton vs. Sharon Prins
First (7) Fallon Sherrock vs. Olive Byamukama
First (6) Trina Gulliver vs. Claire Brookin
First (3) Aileen de Graaf vs. Rachel Brooks

BDODarts.com

In November, Sky Sports pundit Rod Harrington (h/t Adam Steel of the Teeside Gazette) indicated Durrant could handle the switch: "There are rumours that he (Durrant) is coming over, and if he comes over he will be most welcome."

Of course, Durrant will still be keen to prove he merits the top seed in the BDO. Doing so will require getting past Waites, something he couldn't do at the quarter-final stage last year, losing 5-4.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Durrant is at the summit of the BDO.

Durrant, Waites and Dutchman Danny Noppert will be among the group expected to be in the final reckoning. However, those expectations will be defied if an unseeded outsider can pull off an upset or two.

One such player already in defiant mood is Ross Montgomery. Beaten in the first round in 2016, the Scot is already predicting he can make some waves this year, according to Tom Evans of the Daily Star: "If I can go in as relaxed as I have been, I know I can be a danger."

The women's bracket is sure to provide a daunting title defence for Gulliver. She's a 10-time world champion, but the 47-year-old will know this year's draw is filled with top contenders.

In particular, Hedman will arrive in Surrey as the top seed, despite losing to Gulliver in the final of the World Masters in November, per the Oxfordshire Guardian.

The motivation is there for Hedman to go one better this time. Of course, both she and Gulliver will be mindful of how Ashton and De Graaf perform.

The BDO event doesn't get the attention afforded to its PDC equivalents, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of talented players in action. Competition looks especially fierce in both brackets, so expect some classic darts to be played out among the contenders this year.

