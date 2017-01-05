BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Dates, Draw, Live Stream, TV Info and Preview

The 2017 BDO World Darts Championship begins on Saturday at the Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey. Top players such as defending champion Scott Waites will attempt to dominate this prestigious tournament.

Waites' competition is likely to be intense, though, with 2016 beaten finalist Jeff Smith also involved, along with Glen Durrant.

Meanwhile, the women's event will see top seed Deta Hedman and defending champion Trina Gulliver challenged closely by Lisa Ashton and Dutch player Aileen de Graaf.

Before a look at the schedule and viewing details, here's what the draw looks like for each bracket:

Here's the women's bracket:

2017 BDO World Darts Championship Draw: Men's Bracket Round Player vs. Player Preliminary Seigo Asada vs. Jeff Smith Preliminary Raymond Smith vs. Davy van Baelen Preliminary Dennis Nilsson vs. Ryan Joyce Preliminary David Cameron vs. Jimmy Hendriks Preliminary Krzysztof Ratajski vs. Willem Mandigers Preliminary Craig Caldwell vs. Dennis Harbour Preliminary Tom Sawyer vs. Paul Hogan Preliminary Roger Janssen vs. Mark McGrath First (1) Glen Durrant vs. Nick Kenny First (16) Martin Phillips vs. Sawyer/Hogan First (8) Dennis Labanauskas vs. Conan Whitehead First (9) Wesley Harms vs. Ratajski/Mandigers First (5) Martin Adams vs. Nilsson/Joyce First (12) Brian Dawson vs. Asada/Smith First (4) Jamie Hughes vs. Martin Atkins First (13) Jim Williams vs. Tony O'Shea First (2) Scott Mitchell vs. Janssen/McGrath First (15) Geert De Vos vs. Smith/Van Baelen First (7) Dean Reynolds vs. Pip Blackwell First (10) Darryl Fitton vs. Wouter Vaes First (6) Scott Waites vs. Caldwell/Harbour First (11) Mark McGeeney vs. James Hurrell First (3) Danny Noppert vs. Cameron/Hendriks First (14) Richard Veenstra vs. Ross Montgomery BDODarts.com

Here are the dates and viewing information for each match:

Dates: Saturday, January 7 to Sunday, January 15

Times: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. GMT (afternoon session), 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (evening session)

TV Info: Channel 4 (afternoon coverage), BT Sport (evening coverage).

Live Stream: BT Sport App.

Preview

Waites may be the champion, but it's 46-year-old Durrant who enters this year's tournament as the top seed. The top man in the British Darts Organisation rankings has even been catching the eye of those involved with the Professional Darts Corporation.

2017 BDO World Darts Championship Draw: Women's Bracket Round Player vs. Player First (1) Deta Hedman vs. Casey Gallagher First (8) Corrine Hammond vs. Patricia Farrell First (5) Lorraine Winstanely vs. Anca Zijlstra First (4) Anastasia Dobromyslova vs. Rhian Griffiths First (2) Lisa Ashton vs. Sharon Prins First (7) Fallon Sherrock vs. Olive Byamukama First (6) Trina Gulliver vs. Claire Brookin First (3) Aileen de Graaf vs. Rachel Brooks BDODarts.com

In November, Sky Sports pundit Rod Harrington (h/t Adam Steel of the Teeside Gazette) indicated Durrant could handle the switch: "There are rumours that he (Durrant) is coming over, and if he comes over he will be most welcome."

Of course, Durrant will still be keen to prove he merits the top seed in the BDO. Doing so will require getting past Waites, something he couldn't do at the quarter-final stage last year, losing 5-4.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Durrant is at the summit of the BDO.

Durrant, Waites and Dutchman Danny Noppert will be among the group expected to be in the final reckoning. However, those expectations will be defied if an unseeded outsider can pull off an upset or two.

One such player already in defiant mood is Ross Montgomery. Beaten in the first round in 2016, the Scot is already predicting he can make some waves this year, according to Tom Evans of the Daily Star: "If I can go in as relaxed as I have been, I know I can be a danger."

The women's bracket is sure to provide a daunting title defence for Gulliver. She's a 10-time world champion, but the 47-year-old will know this year's draw is filled with top contenders.

In particular, Hedman will arrive in Surrey as the top seed, despite losing to Gulliver in the final of the World Masters in November, per the Oxfordshire Guardian.

The motivation is there for Hedman to go one better this time. Of course, both she and Gulliver will be mindful of how Ashton and De Graaf perform.

The BDO event doesn't get the attention afforded to its PDC equivalents, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of talented players in action. Competition looks especially fierce in both brackets, so expect some classic darts to be played out among the contenders this year.