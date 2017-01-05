Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman and the Best WWE Matches for Week of Jan. 5

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Sami Zayn stood up to the monstrous Braun Strowman until he lied at the behemoth's boots, a heap of unmoving flesh.

The rivals' Last Man Standing match on the first Raw of 2017 proved to be the best story told on a WWE stage during the week. Baron Corbin continued his hot streak with another knockout performance, DIY excelled again and The Miz thrived in defeat. But none of it matched Zayn vs. Strowman in either spectacle or drama.

Thanks in part to that collision, WWE began the year with some strong in-ring offerings.

Championship bout and grudge matches powered NXT, SmackDown, Raw and 205 Live. The action showcased a number of stars, from Corbin to Strowman are poised to have a big year in 2017.

The following is a look at which WWE matches most delivered. Story and stakes, chemistry between the opponents, in-ring excitement and memorable moments determined the order.