10 Veterans Who Might Say Farewell Soon

The following veterans look headed toward possible retirements this year for various reasons. They serve as a quality appetizer ahead of the main course.

Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals

At 37 years old, Palmer fell off the map in 2016. He completed only 61 percent of his passes (his lowest mark since 2011), throwing 26 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while leading the Cardinals to only seven wins.

Palmer is under contract through 2018, though whether the Cardinals want him and he wants a rebuild remains to be seen.

Vince Wilfork, NT, Houston Texans

One of the most dominant nose tackles in the NFL, Wilfork hasn't been shy in admitting he'd consider retirement after the playoffs.

Now 35 years old with two Lombardi Trophies on his resume, he could depart with head held high.

Chris Bosh, F, Miami Heat

It sounds like Bosh's career with the Miami Heat has come to an end.

Bosh, 32, faces various medical complexities that have cost him large chunks of playing time in each of the past three seasons.

Terence Newman, CB, Minnesota Vikings

Newman just completed his 14th season in the NFL and is the league's second-oldest defender behind James Harrison.

The above should be enough to convince fans Newman might call it quits after a strong career.

Tony Parker, G, San Antonio Spurs

It would be wise to keep Parker in mind as he heads toward turning 35 in May. He has another year left on his deal after this season, but Parker could make like Duncan and wave it off. He already retired from international play.

DeMarcus Ware, LB, Denver Broncos

Now 35 years old and headed to free agency while recovering from back surgery, Ware could choose to walk away from the game and leave behind a superb legacy.

Ware says he plans on playing next season, though the market may make the decision for him.