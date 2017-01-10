American Alpha vs. Wyatt Family: Winner, Reaction for WWE SmackDown Live Match

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

In their first title defense since becoming SmackDown Live tag team champions, American Alpha defeated The Wyatt Family Tuesday night on SmackDown to retain the titles.

WWE provided video of the finish:

After the match, an angry Luke Harper looked to take out his rage by superkicking Randy Orton, only to misfire, via WWE Universe:

While The Hype Bros earned the No. 1 contendership for the championships a few weeks ago, American Alpha got a shot instead when Zack Ryder suffered a knee injury.

That led to The Wyatts being forced to defend the titles against American Alpha, The Usos and the team of Heath Slater and Rhyno.

The bout came down to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan against the combination of Randy Orton and Luke Harper, which proved to be an issue for The Wyatts, as a miscue by Harper allowed American Alpha to hit The Viper with Grand Amplitude to win the straps.

That marked the continuation of some apparent bad blood between Orton and Harper, as Bray Wyatt has seemingly taken to the Apex Predator in recent weeks, leading to some jealousy on Harper's part.

Despite the trouble in paradise, it wasn't long before The Wyatts made their intentions to take back the SmackDown Tag Team Championships clear, according to WWE Universe on Twitter:

"Nothing lasts forever, so I would advise you to revel in this moment while you still can..." - @WWEBrayWyatt to #AmericanAlpha #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7NlU4UyCF2 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 4, 2017

Doing so wouldn't be easy, though, as Gable and Jordan have been operating like a well-oiled machine for their entire tenure together.

It didn't take American Alpha long to become one of NXT's most popular acts, which led directly to a run with the NXT Tag Team Championships.

They were the first tag team selected by SmackDown in the brand-split draft, and although they have shown flashes of brilliance, it wasn't until recently that they were allowed to come to the forefront in the tag division.

Few teams in the company rival American Alpha's synergy and fluidity, which posed a huge challenge for The Wyatt Family in terms of recapturing the titles.

When it came to physicality and brutality, however, The Wyatts held a significant advantage. Also, with three of them in the picture, the numbers game worked in their favor as well, which gave American Alpha another factor to worry about.

American Alpha and The Wyatt Family are polar opposites, which often makes for some entertaining matches, which was the case Tuesday night.

While The Wyatts were out for revenge, their apparent trust issues prevented them from becoming two-time SmackDown tag team champions.

That means American Alpha will continue to carry the banner for the blue brand. Meanwhile, questions regarding how long this iteration of The Wyatt Family will stay together are already popping up.

