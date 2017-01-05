Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Memphis Depay Rumours Amid Nice Talk

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Ligue 1 leaders Nice have ruled out making a move for Manchester United winger Memphis Depay as the Dutchman isn't within the club's "financial means," according to president Jean-Pierre Rivere.

Memphis, 22, has been limited to only 20 Premier League minutes from the bench under manager Jose Mourinho with United this season and has been reported to want a move away from Old Trafford, per Neil Custis in the Sun.

Rivere revealed, though, that Nice will not be pursuing the Netherlands international as they cannot afford to meet his transfer fee—United paid PSV Eindhoven £25 million to sign Memphis in 2015—per RMC (via Ian Holyman on ESPN FC):

We looked at him, as did a lot of clubs, but it's extremely difficult. Depay... it's not a hot one at all. It's a matter that isn't within our financial means. You have a club that bought him for a certain amount, and wishes to sell him. Manchester United bought him for a lot of money, and they perhaps wish to sell him, but we cannot be in the race in these sorts of cases.

A previous report from Nice-Matin suggested the Ligue 1 club may sign Memphis initially on a temporary basis, via French football writer Robin Bairner:

Nice closing in on Man Utd winger Depay on a loan basis with a purchase option. (Nice Matin) #MUFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 5, 2017

However, a move to Nice for the Dutch international now looks unlikely.

A departure from Old Trafford, though, remains a necessity if Memphis is to prevent his career from stalling:

His spell at United has been largely disastrous, and he is now firmly behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard in the pecking order for a starting berth on the wing.

Everton were previously touted as being interested in the former PSV man, but United will only let him move to Goodison Park in a permanent deal, not a loan switch, per Ken Lawrence in the Sun.

Given that he is still so young, Memphis has plenty of time to resurrect his career, and Everton manager Ronald Koeman could be the perfect man to help his compatriot.

The winger has shown glimpses at United, mainly in the UEFA Europa League last season, that he could yet be a top-quality player.

But it will likely require increased game time at a different club for Memphis to make good on his potential.