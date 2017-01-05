Arsenal Transfer News: Latest on Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil Exit Rumours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly pressed pause on the Gunners' transfer activity until Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's contract issues are settled, with both players demanding pay rises to over £200,000 per week.

According to John Cross in the Mirror, Arsenal are confident that Ozil will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium. However, Cross also said there are concerns over Sanchez, especially following his reaction to the Gunners' 3-3 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The delicate financial situation at Arsenal means that should the north London club cave to the duo's demands, renewals for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere, as well as further signings, could be affected.

Arsenalhave Sanchez and Ozil, both 28, contracted to the club until the end of the 2017-18 season, but discussions over extensions have been running for some time, with Anthony Chapman of the Sun reporting talks were put on hold last summer.

They are arguably Arsenal's two most important players. If they were to leave the club, any chance of the Gunners winning the Premier League title would take a huge hit.

If Sanchez does not sign a new deal, he would likely be targeted by numerous top clubs across Europe:

Per Cross, the Chilean has already been linked with a £400,000-per-week move to China and there are other clubs in Europe prepared to meet his contract demands, including Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus.

Winning silverware is also a clear concern for both Ozil and Sanchez—the FA Cup is the only significant trophy either has won since joining the club.

Sanchez's fury at Arsenal's failure to win despite coming back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Bournemouth was obvious on the final whistle, per BT Sport's Max Bentley:

Alexis Sanchez's reaction at the final whistle says it all #afc pic.twitter.com/eIlDADLgTh — Max Bentley (@MaxBentley1) January 3, 2017

According to another Cross article, the Chilean's anger did not abate once he made it to the dressing room at the Vitality Stadium. He reportedly did not speak to anyone, "leaving his team-mates fearing he will leave."

The longer Ozil and Sanchez's contract issues remain unresolved, the more likely it becomes that they will both leave. Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus is already being lined up as a replacement, according to Cross.

Given the situation is affecting transfer plans and other players' contract talks, it needs to be resolved soon.