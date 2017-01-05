Arsenal Transfer News: Ricardo Pereira Bid Reportedly Considered, Latest Rumours

Arsenal are considering a £20 million bid for FC Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira in January, according to David Woods for the Daily Star.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped twice by Portugal, is impressing on loan at Ligue 1 table-topping OGC Nice and is said to have caught the eye of the Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Ricardo is one of many success stories at Nice, who shocked French football this season by spending Christmas at the top of the division. Lucien Favre's young side has stolen a march on title favourites Paris Saint-Germain, who have had a poor season by their standards and reside in third.

A move for Ricardo would perhaps come as a surprise to Arsenal fans given that Hector Bellerin has been in fine form this season and recently signed a new deal. What's more, Wenger told BBC Sport after his side's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day that he has "nothing planned at the moment" for January, and "we have a big squad."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

But Woods reported that Ricardo would be signed to "rival" Bellerin in the right-back slot, though he can also play left-back and on the right side of midfield. Putting pressure on his defensive players might be a sensible move for Wenger in light of Arsenal shipping three goals at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Frenchman has made first-team signings in January in three of the last four years, but he has never spent as much as £20 million on one player in a single midseason window. As such, Ricardo's signing would represent a major departure from recent behaviour.

However, Arsenal are in need of cover at right-back. Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy have only made one league appearance each this campaign, and Woods wrote that both are being moved on. Crystal Palace reportedly want Jenkinson on loan, while Wenger is welcoming bids for his compatriot.

In other Arsenal news, Wenger recently told beIN Sports that "Cohen Bramall has signed for us" (h/t Goal). The 20-year-old left-back has joined from Hednesford Town for around £40,000.

“He’s an exceptional physical talent," Wenger said. "I don’t think he’s ready...to play in Premier League, but he has similarities to a young Ashley Cole."

It is not surprising to see Wenger invest in the long-term future of the club, but fans will be more concerned with big-name players. Arsenal have struggled to keep pace with their rivals over the festive period, leaving a familiar sense of impending collapse for some, as sports writer Liam Canning made clear on Twitter:

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Signing Ricardo would be a good start in their attempt to prevent the traditional slide, although with Arsenal eight points behind league leaders Chelsea, Wenger may be better off targeting someone who could go straight into the starting XI.